Industrial Supply Company Honors Top Suppliers
Industrial Supply Company is pleased to announce the winners of its annual supplier awards.
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Supply Company is pleased to announce the winners of its annual supplier awards. Presented each year at its Marketing Partner Summit, these honors recognize the work of manufacturing companies and their sales representatives who have demonstrated exceptional performance, sales, and support services.
Industrial Supply CEO Chris Bateman notes that 2020 was an especially challenging year for manufacturers and distributors of industrial supplies. “Covid-19 caused shortages of the personal safety equipment our customers rely on and unexpected snags in the supply chains for non-Covid related products,” says Bateman.
The people and the companies recognized at Industrial Supply’s event all demonstrated what Bateman describes as, “an exceptional mix of problem-solving, flexibility, and persistence during a very uncertain time.”
The awards and winners are:
Supplier of the Year: 3M
The Minnesota based company is well known for a wide-range of products, such as abrasives, adhesive tape, and consumer-electronics components. But it was the company’s matchless performance and support during the pandemic that made the Industrial Supply team vote to honor the company with its Supplier of the Year award.
“3M supported us from the top down,” says Jessica Yurgaitis, Industrial Supply’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Product Management. “The company helped us obtain hard-to-find personal protective equipment, mobilized their sales force to provide training for our team and make end-user calls, and found creative solutions to doing business in a virtual, rather than in-person, environment.”
Manufacturers’ Representative of the Year Award: Mountain Pacific Sales and Justin Wise
Justin Wise, a sales representative for Mountain Pacific Sales, covers multiple product lines for Industrial Supply, two of which specialize in the workplace safety equipment essential for many industries. Both Tingley Rubber, which makes protective footwear and clothing, and International EnviroGuard, a leading manufacturer of disposable protective apparel, saw an enormous increase in demand for their products because of Covid-19.
Yurgaitis notes that Wise and Mountain Pacific Sales helped Industrial Supply better navigate a supply chain that had been massively impacted by the virus. “Justin was invaluable in finding inventory for our customers, helping us with supply chain issues, and supporting our sales team,” says Yurgaitis.
Solution Star Award: Dormer Pramet and Scott Cottrell
The Solution Star award is given to the company that ranks number one according to Industrial Supply’s supplier scorecard. A global manufacturer and distributor of cutting tools for the engineering industry, Dormer Pramet demonstrated operational excellence, outstanding customer support, and top profitability in 2020.
Scott Cottrell, the local representative for Dormer Pramet, was a critical component in the company’s success last year. “Scott made sure we had open and ongoing communications with Dormer Pramet, and was able to get our customers the tools and resources essential to their work,” says Yurgaitis.
About Industrial Supply Company
Industrial Supply Company has served the construction, manufacturing, mining, government and industrial community since 1916. This Utah based maintenance, repair and operational, and production (MROP) distributor has seven locations in the Intermountain West, which serve Wyoming, Nevada, Utah and surrounding areas.
