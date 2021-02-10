Florida Attorney Presented on Probate, Guardianship and Trust Litigation and Advance Directives at Recent Conferences
Elder Law Associates PA Partner Ellen S. Morris Esq. gave two presentations recently at The Florida Bar’s Elder Law Annual Update and at an FICPA financial planning conference.
Elder Law Associates PA Partner Ellen S. Morris Esq. Spoke at a Fla. Bar Elder Law Section Conference for Attorneys and at a Financial Planning Seminar for CPAsBOCA RATON, FL, USA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elder Law Associates PA’s Partner Ellen S. Morris Esq. gave two keynote presentations recently for two different organizations. The AV Preeminent-rated elder law attorney based in Boca Raton, Fla., gave an informative presentation on Probate, Guardianship and Trust Litigation to the Elder Law Section of The Florida Bar at the Elder Law Annual Update & Hot Topics conference for attorneys.
In an educational seminar on Jan. 21, 2021, Ms. Morris tapped into her expertise as an experienced elder law and probate litigator, discussing the required knowledge, Florida statutes pertaining to the topic and her insights on the role of a probate litigator.
In addition, Ms. Morris gave a presentation at a recent financial planning seminar in December for the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FICPA) entitled, “Planner or Gambler? Tackle Your Will, Trust and Advance Directives Now! Don't Gamble With Your Family's Future.” Ms. Morris discussed why having advance directives (e.g., Last Will and Testament/Revocable Trust, Living Will, Durable Power of Attorney, Designation of Healthcare Surrogate, HIPAA Medical Information Release and a Designation of a Pre-Need Guardian) in place is such an essential part of estate planning. She explained in detail each of the above advance directives and discussed the role and authority of agents in the estate planning process.
For more information about the presentations or to schedule a consultation with Ellen Morris or an Elder Law Associates PA attorney, please visit www.ElderLawAssociates.com
About Ellen S. Morris, Esq.
Ms. Morris is a partner and founder of Elder Law Associates PA, a practice devoted to serving seniors, people with disabilities and special needs and their families as they navigate the complexities of long-term care planning and litigation related to guardianships, estates, trusts and fiduciaries. She is the chairperson of the Litigation Committee of the Elder Law Section of The Florida Bar and co-chair of the Joint Public Policy Task Force for the Elderly and Disabled on the Elder Law Section of The Florida Bar, and was past chair of the Elder Law Section for six years and held every executive council position of The Florida Bar. She also serves as co-chair of the Elder Law Section of the South Palm Beach County Bar Association. She was selected as a Florida Super Lawyer in 2020, is listed among the Florida Legal Elite, has a 10.0 (Excellent) rating from Avvo, and is AV® Preeminent-rated by Martindale-Hubbell.
About Elder Law Associates PA
Elder Law Associates PA is a prestigious elder law firm with four offices in South Florida, including Boca Raton, Aventura, Weston and West Palm Beach, practicing exclusively in elder law and elder law litigation, including estate planning, probate and trust and estate administration and litigation, wills and trusts, Medicaid and long-term care planning, veterans’ benefits planning, special needs planning, guardianship and asset preservation planning. The firm has received an AV Preeminent peer review rating by Martindale-Hubbell and many other accolades. Elder Law Associates PA assists clients in planning for the possibility of disability, incapacity, home health care, assisted living and/or nursing home placement. Elder Law Associates PA’s attorneys offer expert legal counsel with a keen understanding of the needs of families, giving them peace of mind in difficult situations.
For more details, visit www.ElderLawAssociates.com
