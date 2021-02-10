LOS CABOS MEXICO WINS THREE CATEGORIES IN THE 2020 GAY TRAVEL AWARDS

Los Cabo Sweeps Gay Travel Awards!

Los Cabos Wins Gay Travel Award in Beach Category | JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa Wins "Family" | Hilton Los Cabos Beach and Golf Resort Wins "Golf"

It’s very gratifying to win, especially now during these uncertain times...Cabo San Lucas has always represented resilience, beauty, and strength.” — Cynthia Ontiveros, Special Segment Manager at Visit Los Cabos

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Cabos sweeps 3 out of 23 categories in the 2020 Gay Travel Awards℠. Now in its fifth year, the global competition presented by gaytravel.com announced winners from among hundreds of LGBTQ-friendly and inclusive finalists. Despite the pandemic, 2020 was a record year for voter participation, indicating that travel is still top-of-mind for LGBTQ travelers.

GayTravel’s Chief Visionary Officer, Steve Rohrlick, said: “The goal of the GayTravel Awards is to recognize achievement among inclusive travel-related companies and destinations. The awards serve to inspire other companies and brands to embrace a spirit of diversity and LGBTQ inclusiveness. Each of Los Cabos’ three winners epitomizes these values, and on behalf of GayTravel.com, we congratulate them!”

Cynthia Ontiveros, Special Segment Manager at Visit Los Cabos, commented: “It’s very gratifying to win, especially now during these uncertain times. Cabo San Lucas has always represented resilience, beauty, and strength -- manifested by Los Cabos’ iconic ‘El Arco’ (the arch-shaped rock formation carved out by the force of where the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico meet). Winning the 2020 Gay Travel Award for “Beach Destination” reminds us that we’ll get through this.”

JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa was crowned victorious among seven finalists as the “Family” category winner. “Family is an integral part of the Mexican culture, and welcoming LGBT families is a special honor. JW Los Cabos Beach Resort is one of those magical places where families create vacation memories that last generations,” said Miguel Mestas, General Manager.

The third win for Los Cabos went to Hilton Los Cabos Beach and Golf Resort, prevailing among seven finalists in the “Golf” category. "We are extremely honored to be recognized by our LGBTQ guests," said Hilton Los Cabos General Manager Sergio Bocci. "It's a true testament to our amazing staff and elevated resort offerings, combined with our awe-inspiring desert golf course overlooking the dazzling Sea of Cortez. We look forward to serving LGBTQ travelers for years to come!"

About Los Cabos:

Los Cabos, located at the tip of the 1,000-mile-long Baja Peninsula, is one of the world's most diverse tourism destinations. Boasting a dramatic desert backdrop nestled by coastlines of the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Cortez and the iconic Arch at Land's End, Los Cabos is home to award-winning resorts and culinary offerings considered some of the finest available anywhere. A growing list of championship golf courses, rejuvenating spas, world-renowned sport fishing tournaments and state of the art convention facilities add to the destination's unmatched appeal. For more information, images, and videos from Los Cabos, please visit visitloscabos.travel, follow on Twitter @LOSCABOSTOURISM and visit Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Media Contact: Andrea Romero, Andrea.romero@ogilvy.com, Tel: + (917) 679-5826

About JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa:

Situated in the upscale Puerto Los Cabos community, JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa is located within the dunes of the pristine coast of the Baja peninsula, where the desert meets the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Cortez. Inspired by the desert’s local traditions and spirit, Olson’s design seamlessly blends architecture, art, and nature. JW Marriott is part of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio and consists of beautiful properties in gateway cities and distinctive resort locations worldwide. These elegant hotels cater to today’s sophisticated, self-assured travelers, offering them the quiet luxury they seek in a warmly authentic, relaxed atmosphere lacking in pretense. JW Marriott properties artfully provide highly crafted, anticipatory experiences that are reflective of their locale so that their guests have the time to focus on what is most important to them. Visit online at https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/sjdjw-jw-marriott-los-cabos-beach-resort-and-spa/ on @JWLosCabos on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort:

Overlooking the sparkling Sea of Cortez, the iconic yet refined Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort is located between San Jose del Cabo and downtown Cabo San Lucas. It boasts one of the only swimmable beaches in Los Cabos. Learn more by visiting newsroom.hilton.com/hhr and following Hilton Hotels & Resorts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About GayTravel.com:

GayTravel connects the LGBTQ community with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, events, entertainment, attractions, clubs, and restaurants worldwide. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming, and curated recommendations to ensure that every vacation is pleasurable and memorable. Wherever the journey ends, it begins with GayTravel.com. For additional information, visit GayTravel.com or call (800) GAY-TRAVEL or follow @GayTravel on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest.