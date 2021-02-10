A.J. O'Connell's New Book – “A Perfect Facebook Life” is Now Available for Pre-Order on Amazon

HARTFORD, CT, USA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A. J O’Connell, the author of “Beware the Hawk” and “The Eagle & The Arrow” is excited to announce the launching of her new book, “A Perfect Facebook Life”- is set to be released on April 6, 2021 and is now available for pre-order on Amazon, where it’s already listed as #1 on Amazon’s Internet & Social Media Humor section.

Published by Woodhall Press, the new book is a collection of poems, micro-fiction, and very short plays that started their lives as Facebook statuses. The book explores the problem with being a part of small-town Facebook groups, where many things are shared and where every day mundane events have the potential to turn into some hilarious moments. It also gives a glimpse into what it truly means to be the #WorldsOkayestMom according to A.J O’Connell.

“Social media statuses are a lot of things. They can be funny, heartfelt, passive-aggressively vague, or copy-pasted caps lock nonsense. They can also be a sort of poetry. Not always good poetry, but when we express ourselves in 140 characters or less, we can convey a single thought in a powerful way” said A.J O’Connell, the author of “A Perfect Facebook Life.” “In that regards, statuses are an everyday kind of poetry. When I started putting this book together, repurposing my old statuses and updates, I decided to play with that idea and to my utter surprise, the collection turned into a book that I feel can be relatable to many of us” she added.

"These vignettes are as relatable as they are distinctly O'Connell: a chicken-tending, sci-fi reading, family-loving, funny feminist trying to make it out of the house with her pants on, or better yet, a pocketed skirt. She is the Facebook friend you've always wanted." Said Alena Dillon, author of Mercy House and My Body Is A Big Fat Temple.

"A Perfect Facebook Life" is now available for pre-order on Amazon.



To learn more about A.J O’Connell or to request a digital copy for review, please visit About A.J O'Connell or contact Sonia Awan at soniaawanpr@gmail.com