Film Producer Erica L. Taylor Named National Brand Ambassador for USA Fibroid Centers

(L) Dr. Yan Katsnelson, CEO of USA Fibroid Centers, congratulates film producer Erica L. Taylor on being named their National Brand Ambassador to bring attention to one of the least understood women's healthcare diseases.

Taylor to produce educational videos for USA Fibroid Centers to encourage conversations among women about fibroid disease.

NORTHBROOK, ILLINOIS, USA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erica L. Taylor, documentary producer and director known for Unsung (2008), Unsung Hollywood (2014), and The Invisible Vegan (2019), has been named the National Brand Ambassador for USA Fibroid Centers. USA Fibroid Centers provide the most advanced treatment for uterine fibroids which offers the complete preservation of the uterus and fertility.

In her role, Taylor will raise public awareness about fibroids and the overall impact of the disease among women to further the organization’s mission to offer treatment that improves a patient’s quality of life and encourage more conversations about fibroids. Uterine fibroids affect 26 million American women causing painful symptoms leading to infertility, pregnancy loss, and hysterectomies.

"We are delighted to welcome Erica Taylor as our new spokesperson," said Founder and CEO Yan Katsnelson, USA Fibroid Centers. "Her storytelling ability as a film director will help our organization capture the human impact of this disease that is nearing epidemic levels. It's vital that all women learn about treatment options because 84 percent of African American women and 70 percent of white women have fibroids."

"I'm honored by the opportunity to represent such an impactful organization and bring attention to one of the least understood women's healthcare diseases," said Taylor, Executive Producer and Owner of the Dallas-based Taylor Productions.

Taylor's 12-year journey began after she sought a second opinion to diagnose her pain. After insisting on a sonogram, she was diagnosed with multiple fibroid tumors. This diagnosis marked the beginning of temporary treatments, invasive surgeries, pain, endometriosis, and fertility issues. After seeing multiple doctors in three different states, Taylor, like many other women, had begun to give up the idea of marriage and a family, believing that her symptoms were too extreme.

“It's important that we bring awareness to the magnitude of women diagnosed and suffering from fibroids and other reproductive health issues so that we can amplify the conversation and improve the lives of countless women everywhere,” said Taylor. "There is too little conversation around fibroids, and too many women just accept their diagnosis and 'deal' with the symptoms, unnecessarily pushing through constant pain.”

Taylor will create several educational videos for USA Fibroid Centers that encourage conversations among women about fibroid disease. Taylor, who has also earned major credits in syndicated broadcasting, is currently in production with an independent documentary, "Red Alert: The Fight Against Fibroids," slated to be released later this year.

"Fibroids is often a silent disease, and we want to change the perception that living with fibroids is normal," said Katsnelson.

For more information, or to learn more about USA Fibroid Centers, visit www.fibroidcenters.com.