AAACSR to Answer President Biden’s Call to Action for a More Sustainable Future
AAACSR is committed to ensuring up-to-date corporate social responsibility policies and standards among the global automotive industry in the United States.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Alliance for Automotive Corporate Social Responsibility, also known as AAACSR, launched today in our nation’s capital.
AAACSR is an independent apolitical organization committed to ensuring up-to-date corporate social responsibility policies and standards among the global automotive industry in the United States.
“The recent executive actions taken by President Biden in rejoining the Paris Agreement in order to tackle the climate crisis in the United States and abroad have implored the American people to act,” said AAACSR Advisory Board Member Meto Koloski. “AAACSR will answer the President’s call to action by working to create a more sustainable future through automotive corporate social responsibility.”
AAACSR’s core areas of work will focus on the environment and clean air, supply chain sustainability and fairness, health and safety, labor and human rights, and the protection of American consumers and the economy. AAACSR will serve as a watchdog to ensure that global automotive makers competing for American consumer demands are following the highest standards in these core areas.
AAACSR’s vision -
• aims to make businesses accountable for continuously demonstrating and improving the environmental performance of their operations.
• invites businesses to integrate environmentally viable and fair practices throughout the full supply chain cycle.
• commits to ensuring businesses are working to establish best practice resources and taking the required measures to address health and safety concerns.
• puts an extreme priority on surfacing companies’ labor and human rights violations and encouraging them to be transparent and morally obliged.
• prioritizes preventing deceptive business practices, mismanagement of resources, and maintaining competition to promote a fair marketplace in the U.S.
