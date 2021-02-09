Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster Removes State Accident Fund Director, Orders State Inspector General to Investigate Contract Arrangement

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2021-09, removing Amy V. Cofield from the office of Director of the State Accident Fund, effective immediately. In addition, the governor has formally requested the State Inspector General investigate the actions which precipitated Mrs. Cofield’s removal, including a recently executed procurement that was awarded to a company that employed her husband to perform the work for the agency.

“These procurement actions raise significant ethical and legal questions about the conduct of employees at the State Accident Fund,” said Governor McMaster. “In addition to removing the director immediately, I have requested that Inspector General Brian Lamkin conduct a thorough investigation to determine whether criminal violations of state law have occurred. This is key toward maintaining the public’s confidence in state government.”

Erin Farthing, the agency's chief counsel, will serve as the agency’s acting director until such a time that the governor nominates someone to serve as a permanent director and they are confirmed by the South Carolina Senate.

