Sober Not Sorry: A Lifestyle Brand Rises from a Pandemic Hangover to Inspire Sober Living
Inspired by an uprising toward the normalization and glorification of alcohol use and abuse, Sober Not Sorry was born.BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sober Not Sorry, a modern lifestyle brand by 'mompreneur' Megan Brown will launch this month, featuring nineteen collections of custom sober apparel and gifts with fresh, vibrant sober-centric designs. Brown, celebrating two years alcohol-free on Jan 9, created Sober Not Sorry to empower more people to live their alcohol-free lifestyle out-loud-and-proud, whatever your reason!
"My goal is to re-brand sobriety and normalize it," said Brown. "I believe that by shining a bright light on sobriety, we may have the chance to inspire and empower others to question their relationship with alcohol much sooner or not pick up a drink in the first place."
Over the last 20 years, the US has seen a dramatic increase in alcohol use – and that surge is mainly among women. Big alcohol is specifically targeting their products to stressed-out moms under the guise that drinking alcohol will make their struggles more manageable (or even disappear), messaging that normalizes drinking alcohol as a coping mechanism.
As a result of those unregulated marketing practices, 'Mommy Wine Culture' was born and bred a monster. At the root of the culture lies a contorted narrative that drinking alcohol (especially wine) is the key to 'surviving' as a parent during these difficult times. Internet memes and products have reinforced the message, encouraging and normalizing drinking alcohol to take the edge off of parenting with mantras like "mommy fuel" or "I wine because my kids whine." Pandemic parenting has only poured fuel on the mommy wine culture phenomenon with heavy drinking up in women by 41%.
Inspired by an uprising toward the 'wine mom culture,' Sober Not Sorry was born to encourage a rebellion and give sobriety a much-needed voice. Lead collections boast popular messages like "Surviving, Thriving & Sober," "Sober-as-a-Mother," and "Sober Vibes." And each has a selection of colorful hoodies, t-shirts, beanies, totes, tanks, and crop-tops. Whatever your reason for living alcohol-free, the variety radiates positivity, strength, and healthy living.
Somewhere along the lines, we have missed that alcohol is one of the most highly addictive drugs on the face of the planet. This mind-altering legal substance is responsible for 2.8 million deaths annually worldwide and is deadlier than all other illicit drugs combined. Yet, drinking alcohol has become so grossly normalized that it is difficult to distinguish someone who is medicating their depression, anxiety, and stress just following social norms.
With Sober Not Sorry, Brown hopes to open a more honest conversation with women and their alcohol relationship. She blogs about her own powerful sober story on the brand's site, sobernotsorryshop.com, and her Instagram and Facebook platforms. Megan honestly describes what it was like catching her addiction to alcohol early, sobering up, and maintaining her sobriety in a culture obsessed with alcohol.
"I didn't have to hit a proverbial 'rock bottom' to realize alcohol was no longer serving me. I just had to wake up and get honest with myself - alcohol was not helping me whatsoever; it was hurting me, especially as a Mom" Brown recalls. "Sobriety has been the greatest gift I have ever given to myself and my family. I'm damn proud to be alcohol-free and want to live it in full color. I believe that there are plenty of others that do too!"
