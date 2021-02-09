THE LAST TREE nominated for @NAACPIMAGEAWARD in the Outstanding International Motion Picture category

THE LAST TREE THE LAST TREE - Young Femi THE LAST TREE - School Girl Cries

This is the second time a film distributed by ArtMattan Films is nominated for a NAACP award in that category.

Thank you @NAACPImageAward for the recognition and for continuing to honor #OURStories, #OURCulture and #OURExcellence! #NAACPImageAwards #Nominee” — ArtMattan Films

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtMattan Films is pleased to announce that THE LAST TREE has been nominated for @NAACPIMAGEAWARD in the Outstanding International Motion Picture category. This is the second time a film distributed by ArtMattan Films is nominated for a NAACP award in that category. The first time was in 2014 with the stunning Afro-Colombian drama LA PLAYA DC, also official entry in the Oscars that year.“An elliptical look at hard changes in a young man's life” (John DeFore, Hollywood Reporter), THE LAST TREE is the semi-autobiographical story of Femi (as a child played by newcomer Tai Golding), a British boy of Nigerian heritage who, after being fostered in rural Lincolnshire, moves to inner-city London to live with his birth mother. In his teens, Femi (Sam Adewunmi) is struggling with the culture and values of his new environment. Femi must decide which path to adulthood he wants to take, and what it means to be a young black man in London during the early 00s. Going back home to Nigeria with his mum to find his Nigerian roots will help adolescent Femi find grounding and hope for a better future.The Last Tree by Shola Amoo, “The work of a natural born filmmaker” (Nigel Andrews, Financial Times) also scooped two wins for Best Supporting Actress and Most Promising Newcomer at the British Independent Film Award. Its Sundance 2019 World Premiere screening was followed by multiple festival screenings in the USA and Canada and a successful virtual theatrical run in June 2020.THE LAST TREE and LA PLAYA DC can now both be enjoyed for streaming on Amazon Prime The NAACP Image Awards, “celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work.”The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will air on BET Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET.The full list of NAACP Image Award nominees is at https://naacpimageawards.net

