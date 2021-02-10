Ubihere Receives $50,000 Agreement for Ubitrax Wearable Bracelet
Air Force funding grant to go towards development of Ubitrax visitor tracking wrist bracelet evaluation system with multiple use cases
Knowing where our children, pets, and other loved ones are is a must. Up-to-the-second information about location can be a first line of help for first responders and medical personnel.”COLUMBUS, OH, USA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ubihere, a company that develops innovative real-time location systems (RTLS), which enable accurate, to-the-second inventory tracking and management in a wide variety of environments and conditions, received an Air Force SBIR contract for $50,000 to fund the development and commercialization of the Ubitrax Wearable. The wrist bracelet, the first wearable tech item in the Ubihere family of tools, is a first-of-its-kind tool that leverages Ubihere’s next-generation technology, deep learning sensor fusion, to monitor movement and give up-to-the minute information on the wearer’s location.
— Dr. Alper Yilmaz, founder and CTO of Ubihere
While the product is being developed for initial use at Dyess Air Force Base outside of Abilene, Tx., the product will have myriad use cases to help everyday users keep peace of mind: hospital and senior care tracking and monitoring; child location in amusement parks and other crowded venues; tracking of lost pets; and contact tracing during viral outbreaks such as COVID-19.
In today’s world, “knowing where our children, pets, and other loved ones are is a must,” says Dr. Alper Yilmaz, founder and CTO of Ubihere. “Up-to-the-second information about location can be a first line of help for first responders and medical personnel, helping to provide cutting-edge care and prevent accidents before they happen.”
The user-friendly bracelet will be low-cost and outfitted with GPS, Bluetooth, cellular, and long range (LoRa) capabilities. In addition to allowing the operator to review archived location and movement data from each wearable for a period of at least one year, it will also be able to define geo-fencing, digital boundaries, action-based alerts and other location- or movement-related intelligence.
Ubihere’s core technology uses proprietary multi-sensor hardware tracking tags and artificially intelligent software to pinpoint a given object’s movement and position in real-time and with a much superior degree of accuracy compared to legacy real-time location systems, based on patents exclusively licensed from The Ohio State University. This patented AI computer vision hardware and software technology was invented and developed by Dr. Yilmaz, who runs a nationally renowned photogrammetry research program at The Ohio State University, and his research team.
Ubihere has already partnered with Dyess AFB to use its technology to keep track of a 1,000-item inventory across its more than 6,400-acre base. Beyond the military, the technology has use cases for inventory management for any situation necessitating real-time location monitoring in areas where legacy tracking systems do not give data to the necessary degree of accuracy: tracking technology such as X-rays and ventilators in medical facilities or in space exploration, where GPS satellites do not have coverage.
Ubihere has already launched discussions with acute-care facilities for Alzheimer’s / dementia patients to track both inpatient and outpatients with the Ubitrax wearable bracelet; as well as with other potential customers with a need for such tracking systems, including theme parks. Ubihere will also market its Ubitrax Wearable Bracelet to retail consumers via a direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel on its website as well as third-party retailers and distribution networks.
“As baby boomers age, senior living and memory care is becoming more relevant. This new generation of seniors wants the ability to live in communal settings or at home,” says Alice Hilliard, VP Business Development and Marketing for Ubihere. “The children of these seniors need peace of mind, knowing their parents are safe. The Ubitrax Wearable can provide the day-to-day needs of both seniors and their families.”
The wearable tech market has blossomed as consumers look to tools to help them get fitter, more relaxed, and to avail of smart technology without having to refer to their phones or computers. According to data from Statista, revenue in the wearables segment is on track to reach $3.841 billion in 2021, with the average revenue per user working out to $88.55. Ubihere’s wearable tool will offer users an affordable solution to child and eldercare. In addition, Ubihere has secured a low-rate data plan with AT&T allowing Ubitrax Wearable users to get cellular coverage for their device.
Ubihere’s next-gen tracking technology has also received recognition by way of industry awards. The company was named by Columbus Business First as one of the top startups in the region as part of the publication’s 2020 class of Columbus Biztech Award winners.
In addition, founder Dr. Yilmaz was named The Ohio State’s 2020 Innovator of the Year. Dr. Yilmaz, a senior member of the U.S. National Academy of Inventors, holds five patents and has been published in or cited by academic journals more than 10,000 times.
To learn more about Ubihere and its cutting-edge location technology, please visit ubihere.com.
About Ubihere
Ubihere’s patented technology is the next-generation standard for asset tracking across an array of industries including health care, warehousing, and manufacturing. Ubihere’s AI, machine-learning-based system gives users precise location and tracking data in real time, and for low cost. The company is based on the technology developed by Dr. Alper Yilmaz, professor of geoinformatics at The Ohio State University. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Ubihere seeks to help transform business inventory management as we know it. To learn more, visit online at ubihere.com.
