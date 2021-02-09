Silver Tiger Consulting Releases Online Marketing Workshop Series
Silver Tiger Consulting releases live webinar workshop series focused on demystifying marketing techniques and strategies used by big budget firms.WAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver Tiger Consulting, a leading full-service consulting firm, launched their workshop series this year via live webinars held over Zoom. “We are pleased to be bringing the knowledge and technical know-how for implementing stellar PR and Marketing campaigns to a wider audience,” said Cori DiDonato, CEO at Silver Tiger Consulting.
Prior to the pandemic, the company had previously held monthly, hands on, in-person workshops in and around their corporate headquarters in Wakefield, MA. The company specializes in marketing and PR as well as HR outsourcing and business operation improvements. They converted much of their remaining workshop schedule in 2020 to webinars and found that the appetite so far in 2021 for high quality how-to webinars focused on their marketing expertise continues to be much higher than anticipated.
“We partner with a lot of great companies, including Constant Contact, that have really brought what was once only available to the big-name brands to a much wider market. These innovative all-in-one marketing platforms are not only affordable, but they are extremely intuitive. Our live webinar workshops show end-users exactly what strategies to implement and how to implement them utilizing these platforms,” DiDonato went on to say.
Jim Giebutowski, CEO of Marketing Messages, the leading global provider of voice services for interactive voice response (IVR), auto attendant applications, and e-learning applications, attended both an in-person workshop pre-pandemic and a recent webinar workshop Silver Tiger Consulting hosted. “My team and I left both workshops with a lot of new ideas, and the knowledge to implement them rather quickly. We are conservative with our marketing budget, and operate globally, so I really appreciated how Cori broke down what and how those with much larger budgets are doing what they are doing to capture market share - especially online.”
Barb Zorzy, General Manager of A-A Services, a top-rated roofing and window contractor also attended a recent workshop via the new virtual format.
"I attended a few Silver Tiger virtual workshops and private virtual sessions with my team and was extremely happy. Their attention to detail and willingness to jump right in and actually solve challenges in a few minutes that we were having in our own marketing was great. I've already referred Silver Tiger Consulting to 3 people - they are cost competitive and extremely savvy," said Zorzy.
Silver Tiger Consulting’s upcoming schedule of events and registration information can be found here: https://www.silvertigerconsulting.com/events
About Silver Tiger Consulting
Silver Tiger Consulting provides HR outsourcing, full-service marketing and PR services, and business operations consulting to clients nationally. For more information, please visit https://silvertigerconsulting.com.
