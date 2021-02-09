Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,103 in the last 365 days.

Silver Tiger Consulting Releases Online Marketing Workshop Series

Silver Tiger Consulting CEO Cori DiDonato

Silver Tiger Consulting CEO Cori DiDonato

Silver Tiger Consulting

Silver Tiger Consulting

Silver Tiger Consulting releases live webinar workshop series focused on demystifying marketing techniques and strategies used by big budget firms.

WAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver Tiger Consulting, a leading full-service consulting firm, launched their workshop series this year via live webinars held over Zoom. “We are pleased to be bringing the knowledge and technical know-how for implementing stellar PR and Marketing campaigns to a wider audience,” said Cori DiDonato, CEO at Silver Tiger Consulting.

Prior to the pandemic, the company had previously held monthly, hands on, in-person workshops in and around their corporate headquarters in Wakefield, MA. The company specializes in marketing and PR as well as HR outsourcing and business operation improvements. They converted much of their remaining workshop schedule in 2020 to webinars and found that the appetite so far in 2021 for high quality how-to webinars focused on their marketing expertise continues to be much higher than anticipated.

“We partner with a lot of great companies, including Constant Contact, that have really brought what was once only available to the big-name brands to a much wider market. These innovative all-in-one marketing platforms are not only affordable, but they are extremely intuitive. Our live webinar workshops show end-users exactly what strategies to implement and how to implement them utilizing these platforms,” DiDonato went on to say.
Jim Giebutowski, CEO of Marketing Messages, the leading global provider of voice services for interactive voice response (IVR), auto attendant applications, and e-learning applications, attended both an in-person workshop pre-pandemic and a recent webinar workshop Silver Tiger Consulting hosted. “My team and I left both workshops with a lot of new ideas, and the knowledge to implement them rather quickly. We are conservative with our marketing budget, and operate globally, so I really appreciated how Cori broke down what and how those with much larger budgets are doing what they are doing to capture market share - especially online.”

Barb Zorzy, General Manager of A-A Services, a top-rated roofing and window contractor also attended a recent workshop via the new virtual format.
"I attended a few Silver Tiger virtual workshops and private virtual sessions with my team and was extremely happy. Their attention to detail and willingness to jump right in and actually solve challenges in a few minutes that we were having in our own marketing was great. I've already referred Silver Tiger Consulting to 3 people - they are cost competitive and extremely savvy," said Zorzy.

Silver Tiger Consulting’s upcoming schedule of events and registration information can be found here: https://www.silvertigerconsulting.com/events

About Silver Tiger Consulting
Silver Tiger Consulting provides HR outsourcing, full-service marketing and PR services, and business operations consulting to clients nationally. For more information, please visit https://silvertigerconsulting.com.

Janice Bloomer
Silver Tiger Consulting
+1 866-276-8981
info@silvertigerconsulting.com

You just read:

Silver Tiger Consulting Releases Online Marketing Workshop Series

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.