Idaho Milk Products Helps Customers Meet Today’s Demand for High-Protein Products with Episode 2 of Their Webinar Series

/EIN News/ -- Jerome, I.D., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Milk Products will present Episode 2 in their Formulating with Milk Proteins webinar series on ‘Protein Ready-to-Drink Formulation Tips’. In this upcoming free webinar, attendees will learn about common challenges and their solutions when formulating protein ready-to-drink beverages for healthcare nutrition, enhancing their knowledge on working with milk proteins using high-quality dairy ingredients.

Guest speakers will include Dr. David Clark B.Sc., Ph.D., MRSC, Bovina Mountain Consulting LLC and Dr. Chenchaiah Marella, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Development at Idaho Milk Products.

David Clark, Ph.D., founder of Bovina Mountain Consulting LLC, specializes in the nutritional and functional aspects of dairy ingredients in high-value markets. He has tremendous knowledge in strategy development, regulatory support, new product development, infant and medical nutrition formulation support and market research assistance.

Dr. Chenchaiah Marella joined the Idaho Milk Products team in 2014, as Vice President of Research and Product Development, with more than 20 years’ experience in dairy science and technology. Dr. Marella is responsible for new product development, product research, evaluation of new technologies, coordinating scale-up of new products, management of University collaborations, intellectual property development and everyday management of department staff and laboratories.

This second webinar will be cast on February 25, 2021 and be hosted by Global Food Forums, Inc. Those interested in attending can use the link https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2949041/C495B5E54F21A708B09152CF30DA7046 to register for this free event.

“Today's customers care more about what goes into their bodies and fluency in nutrition labels has never been higher,” said Alec Heersink, Sales Representative for Idaho Milk Products. “The goal to develop protein beverages that are clean-label friendly comes with its challenges. Our technical experts are ready to assist in developing solutions for these clean-label ready-to-drink beverages and to educate others of the benefits of choosing milk protein concentrates and milk protein isolates in clean-label formulations.”

Each webinar in the series will be free for all attendees. The first in the series, ‘Improving the Shelf-life of Ready-to-Drink, High-Protein UHT Beverages’ was a great success and is now available on-demand at https://www6.ift.org/Ecommerce/Meetings/MeetingDetail?productId=52779300

About Idaho Milk Products

Idaho Milk Products is a privately held, vertically integrated international milk processing leader, supplying Milk Protein Isolate (MPI), Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Permeate, and Cream derivatives to customers around the globe. Owned by local Idaho dairy farmers, Idaho Milk Products has a dedicated consistent milk supply and delivers reliable, quality dairy ingredients. For more information, visit idahomilkproducts.com.

