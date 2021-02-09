Consumer Safety and Quality Standards Emerge as a Critical Factor in Cannabis Industry Growth

New Frontier Data’s Study Explores Testing Labs’ 90% Combined Pass Rate

/EIN News/ -- Washington, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Frontier Data, the premier data, analytics and technology firm specializing in the global cannabis industry, in partnership with Emerald Scientific™, releases a new report, Cannabis Proficiency Testing: The New Industry Imperative for Quality and Consumer Safety. This study assesses quality and safety testing in the United States and eight other countries, concluding that proficiency testing, the mainstay for compliance and quality assurance in the legal cannabis industry, is a top priority as the market continues to expand worldwide.

“Quality and safety are emerging as key product differentiators in the US legal cannabis industry, making proficiency testing increasingly critical to the success of cannabis brands and consumer confidence,” said New Frontier Data Founder & CEO, Giadha A. DeCarcer. “The cannabis industry has evolved to meet mainstream expectations, whereby manufacturers, consumers and regulators alike now depend on quality and safety standards in cannabis products.”

“The Emerald Test™, a widely used Inter-Laboratory Comparison/Proficiency Test ("ILC/PT") for cannabis and hemp testing facilities, allows labs to earn the Emerald Badge™, which serves as a market-facing indicator for quality assurance,” said Emerald Scientific.

Testing quality and consistency will continue to influence not only domestic production but international trade as well. Producers who can meet quality thresholds will have more options when it comes to exporting their products and could garner a competitive advantage as the international cannabis market matures.

Key Findings from the Study:

Analysis of data from bi-annual tests over the last seven years shows cannabis labs participating in proficiency testing are performing well and improving over time: pesticide testing pass rates increased from 86% to 96% between 2017 and 2020.

Proficiency testing is an invaluable tool for manufacturers and cultivators using in-house testing as a as part of their quality control and assurance programs, helping them reach the level of accuracy of third-party labs.

The Fall 2020 Emerald Test analyzed over 4,000 data fields and found a combined pass rate of 90% and higher, indicating that cannabis testing facilities are increasing their quality assurance standards.

The average pass rate for potency is 89% over the history of the test, only dropping below 85% once, in the Fall of 2018.

