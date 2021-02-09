U.S. Neurovascular Devices Market Size to Reach $1.07 Billion by 2027: Says, AMR

Rise in prevalence of neurovascular diseases, increase in geriatric population across the U.S., technological advancements associated with neurovascular devices, and surge in incidence of underlying disease conditions drive the growth of the U.S. Neurovascular Devices market. Based on form, the embolization devices segment accounted for highest market share in 2019. On the other hand, based on disease pathology, the aneurysm segment has dominated the market in 2019.

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. Neurovascular Devices Market was pegged at $946.15 million in 2019, and is expected to garner $1.07 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9050



Rise in prevalence of neurovascular diseases, increase in geriatric population across the U.S., technological advancements associated with neurovascular devices, and surge in incidence of underlying disease conditions drive the growth of the U.S. Neurovascular Devices market. On the other hand, higher prices of neurovascular devices restrain the market growth. However, increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures in U.S. offers novel opportunities to the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Limited availability of medical care for situation other than covid-19 and healthcare staff in the country during the initial phase of covid-19 has interrupted the growth of the neurovascular market.

The nationwide lockdown and government regulations, and continuous rise in infection rate in the country created a widespread financial impact on the neurology hospitals and clinics.

A variety of hospitals and clinics have witnessed a decline in number of patient visits during COVID-19, thereby decreasing client contacts. Furthermore, many neurovascular treatments have been delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The U.S. neurovascular devices market is segmented on the basis of product and disease pathology. Based on product, the market is divided into embolization devices, revascularization devices, thrombectomy devices, embolic protection devices, and accessory devices. The embolization devices segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the U.S. neurovascular devices market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. On the other hand, the revascularization devices segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9050



Based on disease pathology, the he market is classified into aneurysm, arteriovenous malformation, ischemic stroke, stenosis, and others. The aneurysm segment accounted for nearly half of the U.S. Neurovascular Devices market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Nevertheless, the ischemic stroke segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The leading market players in the report include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integer Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Cerenovus), Medtronic Plc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., SAES Getters SpA (Memry Corporation), Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation (Microvention, Inc.).

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Neurovascular Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Neurovascular Stent Retrievers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Neurovascular Stent Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Neurovascular Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



First Aid Kit Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Micro Syringes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Radiotherapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research