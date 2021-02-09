New Studies Show That People Who Are COVID-Positive With Symptoms Are 26 Times More Likely to Spread the Virus Than Those Who Are Asymptomatic

/EIN News/ -- Accurate Fever Detection is Essential, But Non–Contact Thermometers Fail to Detect 90% of Fevers

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to understanding the transfer of coronavirus, important new studies have determined that there is a significant difference between COVID-19 positive people who have symptoms, including fever, and COVID positive people who do not. JAMA Network has published a meta-analysis of 54 studies1, encompassing 77,758 participants, that shows symptomatic people who test positive are 26 times more likely to transmit the virus than asymptomatic people who tested positive for the virus in a household setting. The data indicated that 18% of COVID patients who had symptoms spread the virus in the household, while only 0.7% of those without symptoms transmitted it.

With fever being the leading symptom of coronavirus, the need for accurate temperature screening at home becomes an even greater imperative. This can only be accomplished by using a thermometer like the Exergen TemporalScanner, whose accuracy has been proven in more than 80 peer-reviewed, published clinical studies. Studies 2 show non-contact thermometers are inaccurate, missing as many as 9 out of 10 fevers. They could provide a false sense of security and negatively impact how families manage the spread of coronavirus in a household.

“Fever is the leading symptom of COVID-19, and these new studies reinforce the importance of accuracy in temperature taking. Accuracy matters, because knowing whether or not you have symptoms helps you manage the transfer of the virus in a household,” said Francesco Pompei, Ph.D., CEO of Exergen Corporation. “You can’t afford to take a chance with anything other than a thermometer whose accuracy has been proven in clinical studies.”

