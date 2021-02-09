Global Face Mask Market to Reach $9.05 Billion by 2027: Says, Allied Market Research

The global outbreak of the pandemic, rise in consumer awareness regarding airborne infections, and surge in investment for face masks by the government bodies fuel the growth of the global face mask market. The market across Asia-Pacific region held the highest share in 2019, and would lead the trail throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, OR, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global face mask industry was pegged at $6.79 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $9.05 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of -11.1% from 2021 to 2027. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The global outbreak of the pandemic, rise in consumer awareness regarding airborne infections, and surge in investment for face masks by the government bodies fuel the growth of the global face mask market. On the other hand, accessibility of counterfeit products and devastating impact of face masks on the environment impede the market growth. However, growing awareness via social media platforms and innovative products are anticipated to present a number of opportunities for the market players in the near future.

In-depth analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Face mask Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6654?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 Scenario

With the advent of new norms during the pandemic. The demand for masks have climbed highly and manufacturers have increased their production to satisfy the demand of the consumers.

The manufacturers, furthermore, have increased their investments for R&D activities and introduced multifunctional masks with properties such as antimicrobial activity, hydrophobicity, transparent see-through surfaces, sensing-cleaning, self-powered, and even sensing and detection capabilities.

Various countries have now entered the unlock phase. However, the government bodies are still initiating to spread the awareness regarding the utilizations of mask. This is expected to increase the demand for masks.

The face mask market is segmented on the basis of type, material, nature, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the dust mask segment held the largest market share in 2019, with nearly half of the global face mask market, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is also expected to portray the CAGR of -10.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6654

On the basis of material, the polypropylene segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to around three-fifths of the global face mask market in 2019, and will dominate throughout the forecast period. In addition, this segment is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of -10.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on region, the report has been studied across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific region held the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global Face mask market, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. However, North America region is projected to maintain the fastest CAGR of -9.1% during the forecast period.

Send Me Purchase Enquire Here@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6654

Leading market players profiled in the industry include 3M Company, Honeywell, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Prestige Ameritech, Alpha ProTech, Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Moldex-Metric, Inc., The Gerson Company, Cardinal Health, and Cambridge Mask Co.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports Here :

Sheet Face Mask Market Forecast, 2019–2026

Hand Sanitizer Market Forecast, 2017-2023

Hand Sanitizer Spray Market Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/