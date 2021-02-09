View Systems, Inc. (VSYM) Announces Declaration of Dividend of View Systems International, Inc. to Shareholders of Record on February 19, 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Company continues to receive inquiries from existing customers wanting to upgrade their ViewScan Concealed Weapons Detection units to include thermal detection.

Baltimore, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc. (OTC:VSYM), the developer of the award winning ViewScan Concealed Weapons Detection and Asset Control System, with over 500 installations in government buildings and military bases around the World, announces a declaration of dividend of View Systems International, Inc to shareholders of record on February 19, 2021.

View Systems International, Inc., is an Intellectual Property and Development company with a focus on digital video activities, sensing devices, and concealed weapons detection technologies. View Systems International, Inc. (VSII) was incorporated under the laws of Colorado in 2006 as an operating entity for the international business of View Systems, Inc. (VSYM). View Systems, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol “VSYM”, and the developer of the ViewScan Concealed Weapons Detector (CDW) and Theft Prevention Portal. VSYM is diversifying its business focus and transferring their ViewScan related intellectual property, customers, security sales, maintenance contracts, royalty agreements, and related receivables to VSII.

View Systems, Inc. has developed, produced, and marketed computer software and hardware systems for security and surveillance applications. Its mainstay, the concealed weapons detection (CWD) technology has been cost-reduced and modified to serve the ingress security needs of state and federal government facilities, such as correctional facilities, court houses, schools, embassies, banks, sports venues, and various federal government agencies. It has also manufactured some proprietary portable First Responder video capture products, which have been sold to a variety of First Responders including the Army, National Guard, and Navy.

ViewScan has been battle tested for over 15 years in police stations, courthouses, correctional facilities, ports, and more. It has also been used at the NFL Super Bowl, MLB All-Star Games, Clinton Global Initiative, Shanghai, China Police events, and many more international venues.

The ViewScan is designated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a Concealed Weapons Detection walkthrough detector. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by DHS, ViewScan features are compared to their competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

The ViewScan is totally benign, as it emits no Electromagnetic, millimeter, or X-ray waves. Its sensors are completely passive, and the operating unit completely safe. View Systems, Inc. has to date, gross revenues of approximately $12,246,175, while generating an approximate gross profit of $6,732,486, or 55% of sales. The approximate cost of sales, $5,513,707, includes development, manufacturing and technical support expenses.

View Systems, Inc. shareholders of record on February 19, 2021 will receive 1(one) share of View Systems International, Inc. (VSII) for every 10,000 common shares of View Systems, Inc. (VSYM). VSII plans to register these shares through a Registration Statement.

In 2019, ViewScan won the Best Anti-Terrorism Product at the Security Industry Association Expo in Las Vegas. Their systems are installed and still in operation, in many cases for over 10 years, at the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington D.C., The White House Communications Agency (WHCA), IRS-Boston Field Office, all Maryland Department of Corrections facilities, most High Schools in the Detroit Public School System, Courthouses in 20 counties in Georgia, Courthouses in San Bernardino, CA, and many, many more installations including banks, seaports, and police stations across the United States. Internationally, View Systems’ portals have been purchased by the Army of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other foreign entities.

Aside from weapons detection, ViewScan is also used for asset loss prevention. Ingram Micro Inc., a NYSE listed global distributor of technology and supply chain services with close to $50 Billion in sales, reported the Company’s ViewScan Concealed Weapons Detector has dramatically reduced theft at their massive 1 MM Sq. Ft. distribution center in Memphis, TN. The ViewScan solution was such a success for Ingram Micro’s Memphis facility that they rolled out in the Chicago Distribution Center.

In accordance with the United States’ position encouraging American companies to near-shore their overseas operations, VSII plans to build units in Barranquilla, Colombia to distribute Worldwide. Barranquilla’s Ports and Free Trade Zones in the Caribbean are 3 hours by air, and 3 days by sea to the United States.

View Systems continues to receive inquiries from existing customers, such as courthouses and correctional facilities, for ViewScan upgrades to include enhanced features such as thermal detection. View Systems will be working with partners and internally to fill these requests for quotes.

View Systems is finalizing the acquisition of Sannabis S.A.S., a Colombian Cannabis Company, and will provide more details on the acquisition and make announcements concerning their cannabis licenses.

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc. provides security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military and commercial businesses. View Systems' products are used by commercial businesses and residential consumers wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com

View Systems Inc. ( www.viewsystems.com ) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems entered into an MOU to acquire Colombian Cannabis company, Sannabis, to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets.

ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan features are outlined in this report, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

