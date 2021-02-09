Inkcups Expands Helix® Product Line with New Machine That’s Twice as Productive: The Double Helix®

/EIN News/ -- DANVERS, Mass., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global printing industry leader Inkcups announces the release of the newest addition to the Helix® line of products: the Double Helix®.



The Double Helix® features two side-by-side print stations that are able to simultaneously print the same artwork on two of the same vessels. These print stations have the ability to print superior quality, full-color (CMYKWW+V) images on straight-walled and tapered cylinders. With this high-speed printing system, customers can focus and target medium to higher-volume print runs.

Fast and flexible just like the flagship Helix®, the Double Helix® can print full-color seamless graphics at around 6 to 8 parts per minute depending on artwork size. This new machine is ideal for use with drinkware, barware, spirits, craft beer, candle holders, and many other industrial cylinder printing applications. In these fields, typical end products include high quality graphics on stainless steel tumblers, pint glasses, beer cans, wine and spirit bottles, sports bottles and much more.

“We are really excited to launch the Double Helix® to the drinkware and industrial markets, and expect that it will be a major success. Our Helix® printer is an amazing product for digitally printing with full color images but it’s speed does not satisfy all the needs in the market. The Double Helix® will help our customers generate more revenue by getting increasing throughput and opening up new profit opportunities for higher volume printing,” said Ben Adner, CEO of Inkcups.

The Double Helix® is compatible with Inkcups’ full line-up of UV digital ink. With a printable area of 8.6 inches, this machine can print on items up to 12 inches in length with a diameter of 2-5 inches using design techniques such as spot varnish, tip-to-tip printing, mirror print, contour print and more. Other highlights of this machine include the ability to add the new and patented Transparent Pin Curing (TPC) system for transparent drinkware items as well as integrating pre-treatment processes.

Delivered as a turnkey package with Inkcups world-class InkcupCare warranty and service coverage, the Double Helix® is engineered and manufactured in the U.S. and available for order now.

About Inkcups

Inkcups is a leading supplier and manufacturer of digital inkjet equipment, pad printing equipment, laser plate-makers and corresponding supplies, with direct sales, technical support and warehouse locations in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Hong Kong and other global locations. Inkcups manufactures high-quality industrial machines for a wide range of industries including apparel, drinkware, promotional, electronic, medical, sporting goods and automotive markets. The company’s global network comprises 24 technical service, demonstration, warehouse and platemaking service facilities; 19 distribution centers; and 32 offices. For more information, visit www.inkcups.com .

Media Contact:

Gene Hunt

Trevi Communications, Inc.

978.750.0333 x.101

Gene@trevicomm.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c54e315a-8fc2-48e7-8fb0-b843ad125e49

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c0083ea-9e68-4275-baf8-ea2676788699