Menstrual Cup Market Industry Report to Hit USD 1,294.84 Million at 5.5% CAGR by 2028 and Top Players - The Keeper, Anigan, Diva International, Redcliffe Hygiene, Mooncup Ltd, Lunette Menstrual Cup

Data Bridge Market Research has recently published the Global Research Report on Menstrual Cups Market



The growth of the Menstrual Cups Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic falloff have changed complete market statistics.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Menstrual Cups Market is growing with a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 1,294.84 million by 2028. Increase in awareness for advanced feminine hygiene products and high level safety associated with menstrual products are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Menstrual Cups Market report provides depth analysis of the market impact and new opportunities created by the COVID19/Coronavirus pandemic.

List of Companies Profiled in the Menstrual Cups Market Report are:

The Keeper

Anigan

Diva International Inc

YUUKI Company s.r.o.

Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited

Mooncup Ltd

Lunette Menstrual Cup

EARTH CARE SOLUTION

Procter & Gamble

Sirona Hygiene Private Limited

Me Luna

PT2design

Ruby Cup

Fleurcup

CNEX AIE SL

Saalt

INTIMINA



Key segments of the global Menstrual Cups Market

By Type (Vaginal Cup, Cervical Cup)

By Material (Silicone, Thermoplastic Isomer, Rubber, Latex)

By Size (Small, Large), Usability (Reusable, Disposable)

By Shape (Round, Hollow, Pointy, Flat)

By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Department Stores, Supermarket, Others)



The Global Menstrual Cups Market 2021 report offers a thorough overview of product specification, technology, product type and production by considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The market drivers and restraints have also been described using account data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation.

The market research report solves the problem of time consuming processes of acquiring market info very easily and quickly.

Global Menstrual Cups Market Scope and Market Size

The Menstrual Cups Market is segmented on the basis of type, material, size, usability, shape and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategy to approach the market and determine your in-depth application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of type, the Menstrual Cups Market is segmented into vaginal cup and cervical cup.

On the basis of material, the Menstrual Cups Market is segmented into silicone, thermoplastic isomer, rubber and latex.

On the basis of size, the Menstrual Cups Market is segmented into small and large.

On the basis of usability, the Menstrual Cups Market is segmented into reusable and disposable.

On the basis of shape, the Menstrual Cups Market is segmented into round, hollow, pointy and flat. In 2021, round segment is dominating the market because round type cups can easily be trimmed as per the required length, moreover can be quite more studied as compared to other menstrual cup shapes.



Menstrual Cups Market Diversification Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)



This section of the Menstrual Cups Report identifies analysis by regions various key manufacturers of the market. The market research report presents data on patterns and improvements, and target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements.

Many product launches and agreements are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the Menstrual Cups Market.

In January 2020, Diva International Inc. announced about the organization of awareness campaign for enhancing the menstrual education among youth population. The company has organized the campaign in partnership with Plan International Canada. This awareness campaign launched allowed the company to promote brand awareness among indigenous girls.



In June 2017, Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited raised USD 1 million fund from Venture Catalysts, Green Shots Capital, global VC firm Alfa Capital, and Real Time Ventures. The company has used the received funding amount for expansion of product lines. Moreover, the company has also expanded its presence to global markets. This initiative helped the company to earn a lucrative growth.



High Level Safety Associated with Menstrual Products and Increasing Government Support for Feminine Healthcare Are Boosting the Market Growth of Menstrual Cups

The Menstrual Cups Market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in menstrual cups industry with menstrual cups drugs sales, impact of advancement in the menstrual cups technology and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the Menstrual Cups Market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

