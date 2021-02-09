Global Roll Slitting Machines Market Is Expected to Reach $2.80 Billion by 2027: Says AMR

Adoption of new technological advancements in roll slitting machines and growth in flexible packaging industry fuel the global roll slitting machines market. Based on material, the polymers segment held the major share in 2019. Based on geography, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative by 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global roll slitting machines market was estimated at $2.26 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $2.80 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

Adoption of new technological advancements in roll slitting machines and growth in flexible packaging industry fuel the growth of the global roll slitting machines market. On the other hand, high price of roll slitting machines impedes the growth to some extent. However, outsourcing of roll slitting processes is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.



Covid-19 scenario-

Prolonged lockdowns and disruptions in international trade hampered the manufacturing of roll slitting machines significantly, thereby impacting the market negatively.

However, as the lockdown has loosened off and government bodies from different countries are easing off the current regulations, the global market for roll slitting machines is expected to get back to its position soon.

The global roll slitting machines market is analyzed across type, material, operation, and region. Based on type, the slitter rewinders segment contributed to 91% of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to lead the trail by 2027. The roll/log slitters segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on material, the polymers segment accounted for more than half of the total market in 2019, and is anticipated to retain its dominance till 2027. Simultaneously, the paper segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2019, generating more than one-third of the global market. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.



The key market players analyzed in the global roll slitting machines market report include Atlas Converting Equipment Ltd., ASHE Controls Ltd., Comexi Group Industries S.A.U., GHEZZI E ANNONI S.r.l., Coeclerici SpA, Kampf Schneid- und Wickeltechnik GmbH & Co. KG, LIDEM Mechanical Constructions, S.L., Parkland Machines Ltd., RIBAMATIC, and SOMA spol. s.r.o. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry.

