Bombardier Expands Service Centre Offerings for Challenger and Learjet customers in Biggin Hill, Berlin Facilities

Agreement with StandardAero will enable Challenger and Learjet customers to benefit from expanded overhaul service capabilities

Deal provides customers with all-inclusive pricing options on all maintenance repairs

Aircraft operators will benefit from flexibility and peace of mind with alignment of airframe inspections, engine and APU overhauls as well as other maintenance needs all in one location



/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today it is bolstering its maintenance capabilities at its service facilities in Europe following a new agreement with StandardAero. The partnership will enhance the customer experience for Learjet and Challenger aircraft customers by providing enhanced engine and APU repair and overhaul capabilities at the Biggin Hill and Berlin service centres in addition to Bombardier’s line maintenance stations in Europe. Dedicated StandardAero technicians will now be available on site at these locations to create a one-stop-shop for all Bombardier aircraft operators’ engine, APU and airframe service needs.

Learjet and Challenger aircraft operators will now have added peace of mind by reducing downtime and costs, while leveraging Bombardier’s OEM knowledge, bundling engine and APU maintenance with other Bombardier services in-house, including major airframe work. This advantage provides customers with the flexibility to have one single proposal and project management of airframe, engine and APU requirements, as well as all-inclusive pricing options.

“Bombardier is committed to ensuring its customers receive exceptional service support to keep their aircraft in the air and this new collaboration leverages StandardAero’s industry-leading engine repair and overhaul maintenance capabilities with Bombardier’s own extensive support services onsite to create the ultimate one-stop-shop for our customers,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier. “Through this agreement, our operators will benefit from the unmatched expertise and proficiency provided by both Bombardier and StandardAero, delivering the service experience they demand and deserve.”

“We are thrilled and proud to be working with Bombardier to enhance our maintenance offerings to customers and solidify our standing as one of business aviation’s leading engine MRO providers,” said Tony Brancato, President, Business Aviation, StandardAero. “This collaboration further underscores our commitment to customers by providing expanded services and ensuring we continue to enrich their overall maintenance experience.”

Skilled StandardAero technicians available at Bombardier’s service locations in Europe will provide additional capabilities ranging from engine borescope inspections to on-condition engine disassembly and repair. This includes troubleshooting and repair of any recorded engine squawks.

The agreement with StandardAero builds on Bombardier’s comprehensive global customer service commitment to provide the best customer service experience in business aviation today. Bombardier’s increased investment in infrastructure, new technologies, resources and capabilities continues to drive value for customers and their aircraft.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is one of the world's largest independent providers of services including engine and airframe maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, engineering services, interior completions and paint applications. StandardAero serves a diverse array of customers in business and general aviation, airline, military, helicopter, components and energy markets. StandardAero is owned by The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $230 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. For more information about StandardAero, go to www.standardaero.com.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of approximately 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier.

Bombardier, Learjet and Challenger are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Matthew Nicholls

Bombardier

+ 1 514-243-8214

matthew.nicholls@aero.bombardier.com

Kyle Hultquist

StandardAero

kyle.hultquist@standardaero.com

+1-480-377-3192 (office)

+ 1-602-577-2875 (cell)