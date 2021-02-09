Philadelphia International Airport Renews Contract with Telos to Process Background Checks for Aviation Workers

Telos’ aviation channeling services offer increased efficiency and flexibility in credentialing operations at the only major airport serving the Philadelphia metro area

/EIN News/ -- ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos ® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that the City of Philadelphia has contracted with Telos to provide Transportation Security Administration (TSA)-approved Designated Aviation Channeling (DAC) services for processing worker background checks at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).



Telos’ DAC services improve data integrity, increase the efficiency of credentialing operations and reduce costs. DAC services enable submissions of workers’ biographic and biometric data to conduct background checks for individuals working in secure areas of U.S. commercial airports. Telos has supported PHL with DAC services since 2017, and with the renewed contract Telos will continue to do so for an additional three years. PHL uses the DAC via integration with its identity management system (IdMS).

“The DAC services deployment at Philadelphia International Airport is notable for its integration with PHL’s IdMS, enabling efficient biographic and biometric transmissions,” said Dawn E. Lucini, vice president of aviation security, Telos. “We have streamlined the TSA-required aviation worker background check process, while upholding the high security and customer service standards at PHL.”

As an encrypted, web-based solution, Telos’ DAC services meet TSA and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requirements for handling personally identifiable information and biometrics. Its modular design supports each airport’s and air carrier’s needs, and users can perform multiple functions on one platform.

“Telos is the recognized leader in assuring the identities of aviation workers with advanced biometric and enrollment solutions, evidenced by the growing roster of airports and airlines – 90 and counting – that currently use DAC services,” said Lucini. “We are pleased to continue our support of the City of Philadelphia and its world-class airport in their efforts to provide excellence in credentialing and vetting services, all while reducing costs and providing superior customer care and flexibility.”

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

Media:

Mia Wilcox

Merritt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation

Email: wilcox@merrittgrp.com

Phone: (610) 564-6773

Investors:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation

brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com