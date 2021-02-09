Squadle Closes 2020 with Positive Momentum and 400% Increase in Annual Recurring Revenue

Restaurant franchise expert Matthew Patinkin named to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squadle, a workflow automation company that enables multi-unit operators to simplify complex operations and streamline food safety , today announced that it closed out 2020 with a 400% increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR). At the same time, Squadle announced the appointment of franchising veteran Matthew Patinkin to its board of directors.



In 2020, Squadle crossed a number of significant milestones, helping food service brands efficiently complete one billion tasks, saving over 900,000 managerial hours. Despite the impact of Covid-19 on the foodservice industry, Squadle expanded its customer base, providing food safety and automation solutions that proved essential to their business during the pandemic.

The Squadle platform continued to support QSR brands focused on delivering a safe and enjoyable dining experience for their guests. Grocery stores, labeled an essential industry in 2020, are also starting to adopt digital workflows within their operations--relying on Squadle as their workflow automation engine.

Squadle’s workflow automation platform includes digital food safety, shift management, and remote temperature monitoring offerings that help brands to automate and record workflow tasks, removing pen and paper from their back-of-house operations.

“With a firm foothold in the pandemic-resistant QSR industry, convenient stores, and grocery industry, Squadle experienced a highly successful 2020. We saw many new brands come online last year, and as a result, we experienced a tremendous financial performance,” said Charlie Piper, CEO and President, Squadle, Inc. “As we look forward to 2021, Squadle is well-positioned to meet the growing technology demands across the food service industry.”

Matthew Patinkin Joins Squadle Board of Directors

Matthew Patinkin is a successful business executive with 35+ years of experience leading consumer-facing retail and foodservice companies. As a member of Squadle’s Board of Directors, he will participate in all aspects of strategic growth and development.

Mr. Patinkin is currently co-owner and operating partner with Double P Corporation, one of the largest Auntie Anne's Pretzel and Cinnabon franchisees, with over 80 stores across the United States. Mr. Patinkin also currently sits on the Board of Directors of the International Franchise Association (IFA). He previously served in senior leadership and board roles with Whitehall Jewelers, Inc. (NYSE: JWL), GSP, and Sara Investment Real Estate.

“Squadle’s patented technology is trusted by the nation’s leading brands to ensure food safety, from wirelessly checking food temperatures on the line, to monitoring walk-in coolers and equipment,” said Matthew Patinkin. “I look forward to working with the Squadle team to help meet the needs of leading multi-unit restaurant brands.”

About Squadle

Squadle is a workflow automation company committed to delivering a flexible, user-friendly platform which enables multi-unit operators, convenience stores, and retailers to simplify complex operations and streamline food safety. By combining its proprietary digital checklists, patented sensor automation, and machine vision technology with its customer first approach, Squadle delivers intuitive, out-of-the-box ready products. Squadle Checklists™ has stored more than one billion records and completed tasks, while the ZeroTouch™ technology has measured over 40,000,000 bluetooth temperatures. Squadle’s customers operate tens of thousands of locations worldwide and include the largest and most respected brands in their industries. Learn more at www.squadle.com .

