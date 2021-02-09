Menon Renewable Products Begins Toxicology Research Trials on Rodents in India

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Menon Renewable Products ("Menon" or the "Company"), a global leader in disruptive animal feed technology, announced today it will begin toxicology trials on rodents. The purpose of the studies is to determine the acute oral toxicity of Menon’s proprietary ingredient consisting of peptides and nucleotides to boost immunity and energy. The peptides have unique structures and sizes to enable rapid uptake into blood stream to protect the animal from infections. For the first time in the world, peptides of this kind have been produced at scale and validated across multiple species on the planet. Leveraging the knowledge gained from years of experience using these products, the trials will be designed and conducted by the Centre for Toxicology and Developmental Research (CEFT) at the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research in India.



“After seeing promising results from trials of our functional feed ingredients in other animals, we wanted to gauge the possibility of creating a version that is beneficial to humans,” said Dr. Suresh Menon, Founder and President of Menon. “In larger animals such as swine, animals fed our functional ingredient continue to show increased immune system functionality against a number of different viruses and bacteria. This shows us that the ingredient could be a solution to improving immunity function in many different types of lifeforms beyond animals being grown for consumption. We plan to further investigate the potential immunity benefits of our proprietary ingredient in the coming weeks and months, as well as look into its use to help fight SARS-CoV-2 and its variants either directly, as an adjuvant or as an immune booster to reduce inflammation.”

Animals arrived at the facility in January and were quarantined for two weeks. Following the quarantine period, the rodents will begin the acute oral toxicity trial, in which a single large dose of the ingredient is mixed in water and administered to individual rats. Mortality is observed over 14 days. The second trial to be conducted will be a two-week dose range finding study (“DRF”). During the DRF trial, Menon’s ingredient will be mixed in water and administered daily for 14 days to individual rodents by oral gavage. The test product will be administered at low, mid and high dose levels and compared with a control group for mortality, morbidity, body weight, feed consumption, hematology, biochemistry, necropsy, organ weight, and gross pathology.

Additionally, a genetic toxicology trial will be conducted in the form of an in vivo micronucleus test. During this test, rodents are treated with the test product to cause potential DNA damage. All toxicology trials are likely to conclude in early March 2021.

About Menon Renewable Products:

Menon Renewable Products, Inc. (Menon) was founded in 2013 by Dr. Suresh Menon and is based in San Diego, CA. Menon has developed a patented process that converts hydrocarbon-based sugars from agriculture-based raw materials into a functional animal feed ingredient under the brand name MrFeed®. The ingredient not only overcomes anti-nutritional factors in many animal feed products, but also replaces various grains, related proteins, animal by-products, fishmeal and other components. MrFeed® meets increasing worldwide demand for an abundant, sustainable, cost competitive and renewable source of animal feed. MrFeed® has been proven in aquaculture, poultry and swine (with other animal species currently under testing) and has demonstrated superior performance when compared to traditional feeds in the areas of survivability, growth, disease remediation, FCR and overall animal health.

About MrFeed ®

MrFeed ® represents a disruptive technology that will significantly enhance animal growth and gut health. Through inclusion of a spectrum of unique prebiotics, nucleotides and peptides, MrFeed® enhances digestibility, promotes animal health and reduces the need for antibiotics and other disease remediation treatments. By utilizing agricultural and related by-products, MrFeed® reduces environmental pressure caused by overuse of unsustainable animal feed ingredients (such as fish meal).

