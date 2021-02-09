Smart Healthcare Products Market Size USD 85.37 Bn by 2030

The global smart healthcare products market size is predicted to hit around USD 85.37 billion by 2030, according to new report study by Precedence Research.

The global smart healthcare products market size was estimated at USD 44.65 billion in 2020 and growing at a noteworthy CAGR of 9.2% over forecast period 2021 to 2030.



Smart healthcare can be described as the integration of innovative technology in conventional healthcare facilities that in turn renovates it into smart healthcare. It augments the quality of healthcare facilities and improves the experience of a user. The key objective is to support in educating the users regarding their medical condition and also keeping them alert and updated regarding their health situations. Smart healthcare devices assist in remotely auditing patient’s well-being and are also beneficial in decreasing the charge of the treatment for an individual. Smart healthcare devices offer technologically innovative IT software and hardware for better health care amenities. These devices use a new-age data communication expertise that operates on cloud-based, mobile, and digital platforms so as to offer effective health care to the patients. For instance, smart healthcare devices use platforms such as EHR (electronic health record) which provides effective patient supervision and better medical outcome. Smart system relies on network competences, energy efficacy, and closed loop regulator. Furthermore, smart healthcare devices guide to augment treatment, diagnostic apparatuses, and value of life for individuals.

Growth Factors:

Factors such as growing focus on continuous health monitoring, increasing focus on mHealth, advances in the domain of healthcare IT, growing awareness regarding use of healthcare data for early diagnosis of diseases, increasing requirement for remote health monitoring, rising geriatric population, advances in artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT), high prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the growth of smart healthcare products market. Moreover, increasing digital healthcare expenditure across the globe is driving the smart healthcare products market growth across the world. Additional features that are expected to fuel this business are incorporation of modern technologies and rising investment by important companies.

As per the statistics released by the World Health Organization, around 40 million deaths occurred owing to chronic disorders, accounting 70% of demises globally in the year 2017. Moreover, statistics of the WHO display that cardiovascular ailments are accountable for more than 17 million demises yearly. With the increase in the aging populace, especially in the advanced countries, the incidence of chronic ailments has increased. It has necessitated the requirement for dynamic monitoring of wellbeing conditions in daily activities of the people. In order to help this need, governments in numerous regions are offering various assistance programs to support individual so as to help them retain a record of their health information, which aids them in addition to clinicians in the long run. Such helpful government initiatives are expected to bode well for industry growth.

Report Highlights:

Among the product segment, wearable biosensor dominated the overall market in 2020. The rising number of cardiovascular disorders and diabetes cases are the foremost factors attributing to its large market share. The wearable activity trackers segment is anticipated to grow at the uppermost CAGR through the forecast duration.

Pharmacy stores accounted for the major share in the distribution channel segment with more than 55% share in 2020 due to high sale of wearable devices through the pharmacies.

Heart Disease Patients accounted for the major share in the end user segment in 2020 due to high prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and increasing awareness regarding benefits of health data monitoring for better management of heart disorders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Honeywell, and Olympus Corporation accounted for a significant share of the global smart healthcare products market.

Regional Analysis:

The report includes information for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, the North America region dominated the worldwide market with a market share of higher than 43%. The U.S. indicated the highest slice in North America principally due to high incidence of chronic disorders, early adoption of latest healthcare technologies, and presence of leading manufacturers. Moreover, availability of skilled professionals also supported the high market portion of North America.

Europe was the subsequent significant market chiefly due to high geriatric population. Presence of latest healthcare infrastructure in the European region is also expected to lift the demand for smart healthcare products in the anticipated time-span. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 10.2% in the estimate period due to increasing focus on health data monitoring and high incidence of diabetes and cardiovascular disorders. Latin America and Middle East and African region will display noticeable growth.

Key Market Players and Strategies:

The key companies functioning in the worldwide smart healthcare products market are Medtronic, Inc., eClinicalWorks, Olympus Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Cerner Corporation, Stanley Healthcare, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and AirStrip Technologies, Inc. among others.

Augmented spending on investigation and advance along with collaborations, acquisition, and mergers are the central strategies adopted by the major companies active in the global smart healthcare products market. Moreover, leading companies are investing heavily on research for improvements in the monitoring and analysis of healthcare data. In April 2020, eClinicalWorks broadcasted that healow Telehealth, the popular telehealth solution, encountered an unprecedented rise in usage while doctors supported the care of thousands of Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Segmentation

By Product

ECG Wearable Devices

Wearable Activity Trackers

Wearable Biosensor

Others

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacy Stores

E-commerce

Others



By End User

Diabetes Patient

Heart Disease Patients

Chronic Renal Failure Patients

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



