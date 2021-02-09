Daybreak Health Raises $1.8 Million in Seed Funding To Increase Mental Health Support for Teens Through Its Clinically Validated Online Counseling Platform

The online counseling company has doubled memberships in the last three months and plans rapid employee growth to further support families and build emotional wellbeing in teens, equipping them with long-term skills to live happier lives

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daybreak Health , a clinically validated online counseling platform that helps teens build emotional wellbeing, today announces it has raised $1.8 million in seed funding to grow upon its foundation as the leading online mental health platform for teens. With the financing led by Maven Ventures , the company plans to further develop its clinical and software engineering team to increase its reach within California and expand into additional states.

Founded in 2019, Daybreak Health aims to ensure every adolescent has access to high-quality mental health care and parents have peace of mind knowing their child’s emotional wellbeing is supported. The online platform matches teens with expert counselors based on their needs and connects them to counselors through their teen-friendly app and live online video sessions.

While Daybreak Health provides counseling for teens, the company also fully supports and involves parents through regular check-ins and updates on their teen’s progress. The platform also includes free online educational workshops for parents on topics to help them navigate the ins and outs of teen mental health. Additionally, the company partners with pediatric healthcare providers and schools to ensure health care professionals, student counselors and educators can refer Daybreak Health’s clinically validated program to families.

“You can’t approach teen mental health the way you would with adults – young people have a completely unique perspective on life that requires specialized, accessible counselors who provide privacy and independence to teens without excluding parents,” said Alex Alvarado, co-founder and CEO of Daybreak Health. “At Daybreak, our leadership team is personally connected to the cause, and we hope to one day see a world where mental health is treated no differently than any other form of preventative care. This funding puts us in position to expand our reach to more families and accomplish our most important goal – making sure teens have the judgment-free, evidence-based mental health support they need.”

With the funding from Maven Ventures, Daybreak Health will continue its rapid growth. Member growth has doubled within the last three months, and since its founding, the company has doubled the number of its clinicians and employees, partnered with more than 30 schools and pediatric healthcare providers and reached thousands of parents through its educational mental health workshops.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Alex and Daybreak Health to solve a massive issue for teens and parents today,” said Jim Scheinman, founding managing partner at Maven Ventures. “We’re excited that Daybreak is removing barriers to help teens effectively overcome depression, anxiety and other mental health challenges, issues that have unfortunately been exacerbated through the current pandemic.”

About Daybreak Health

Daybreak Health is a clinically validated online counseling platform that helps teens build emotional wellbeing. Founded in 2019, the company’s mission is to ensure every adolescent has access to high-quality mental health care. It matches teens with expert counselors and connects them through a teen-friendly mobile app, where counselors provide live online video sessions and teach teens skills to live happier lives. Daybreak also bridges the gap of parent involvement through educational workshops and teen progress touchpoints along every step of the journey. Daybreak is currently available in California with plans to expand across the U.S.



