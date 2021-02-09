Ammonium Sulfate Market Size to Reach USD 616 Million by 2026 at 5.52% CAGR, Predicts Market Research Future (MRFR)

Key Players involved in the Ammonium Sulfate Market are DOMO Chemicals (Belgium), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), AdvanSix (US), Royal DSM (The Netherlands), HELM AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Nutrien Ltd (Canada), OCI Nitrogen (The Netherlands), LANXESS (Germany), Honeywell International Inc (US), Vertellus Holdings LLC (US ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), and GAC CHEMICAL (US).

The agricultural industry is one the highest consumer of ammonium sulfate that can contribute significantly to the rise of the market. Reputed companies are investing in technologies to improve safety, production, and packaging of ammonium sulfate that can cater to its multiple applications.

Market Research Future (MRFR) projects the Ammonium Sulfate Market is expected to surge at 5.52% CAGR in the forecast period. By 2026, the ammonium sulfate market can earn valuation of nearly USD 616 Million.

The increase in sale of ammonium sulphate across other wealth sectors, such as; F&B, and pharmaceutical can promote the market rise. Governments are indulging in effective crop production activities for their contour. For instance, a PSU under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in India, the Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT), is using coastal shipping as the latest and effective mode of transport to ensure rapid and timely availability of fertilizers to farmers in the Western and Eastern Coastal areas of the country. However, the shift in consumer preference toward organic farming and the easy accessibility of safer substitutes, such as; urea can hinder the sales of ammonium sulfate fertilizers that can slow-down the market expansion. However, affordability of raw materials in the production of ammonium sulphate and low production cost can combat the mentioned resistance encountered by the market.

Market Segmentation

The segment analysis of the ammonium sulfate market on the global scale is done by product type and application. Insights on dynamics of the market in different segment provide vivid understanding on area of investment to stakeholders. Segmentation data assists investors take effective decisions.

Solubility of Solid Ammonium Sulphate to Stir-Up Revenue Generation for Market

Solid and liquid are product-based segments of the ammonium sulphate market studied by MRFR. Solid ammonium sulfate is the largely consumed product type that is expected to acquire 42.30% share of the entire market by 2026. Powdered, crushed, granular, and crystalline forms of solid ammonium are available in the market. The readily water-soluble property of solid ammonium sulfate makes it suitable feedstock for pharmaceuticals, textile, and food & beverage industries. The expansion of these end-use industries can drive the growth of the solid segment.

Top-Notch Companies Funds Agriculture Education and Research to Benefit Market

Industrial use, fertilizers, pharmaceutical, water treatment, food & beverage, and textile dyeing among others are some application-based segments of the ammonium sulphate market. The fertilizers segment can earn revenue of about USD 3,931.8 Mn by 2026. The growing demand for ammonium sulfate for Sulphur correction in soil to cater nutritional requirements of plants can cause the segment to surge. Farmers in the Winter Wheat Belt that stretches from central Alberta in Canada to Texas in the US, considers top-dress application of ammonium sulphate as preventive measure to resolve sulfur deficiency.

The growing awareness about soil conditions, such as requirement for lower pH balance and other to improve quality and yield of crop, investors are funding several projects that can support the market upsurge. AdvanSix, a reputed producer of ammonium sulphate fertilizers and caprolactam, reveals its intention on boosting the long-standing efficiencies across the value chain and create further opportunities for growth. They are investing in soybean application research, operational improvements, and marketing and grower education to secure long-term benefit for their business. Their acquisition of certain Commonwealth Industrial Services, Inc. (CIS) assets, an ammonium sulfate packaging, logistics, and warehousing services provider in Hopewell (US), can benefit the regional market.

Dynamics of Crop Nutrition Suppliers to Considerably Influence Market

Analysts thoroughly investigate contributions, and facts and figures of these players to understand their impact on the worldwide market. Market players can capitalize on new trends to edge past their competitions and secure global foothold. For instance, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, a state-owned crop nutrition provider in India, is observed to focus on development of its fertilizer products segment of the business, as demand for fertilizers surged after a good monsoon in the region. In addition, Indian companies are observed to enjoy the hike in minimum support price announced by the government.

Technological developments by key players to combat pandemic crisis are also studied by market researchers. Nutrien, a Canada-based agricultural solution provider, deployed innovative technology to support operational continuity and keep essential workers safe using Proximity Trace™ from Triax Technologies.

Regional Status:

The ammonium sulphate market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to have a promising future. APAC can secure the largest share of the worldwide market by 2026 at 4.03% CAGR. According to regional progress analysis by MRFR, the ammonium sulphate industry in North America can experience steady rise, while market size in Europe is expected to increase. The growing demand for effective and convenient agricultural products across North America and EU due to their disruptive climatic changes are observed to encourage import of fertilizer from APAC regions. APAC regions, especially India, is known for its extensive production of ammonium sulphate that can contribute to the regional market rise. The increase in application of ammonium sulphate in expanding textile and water treatment sectors can also benefit APAC market. Alongside, the decline in cultivation and increase in consumption of food is creating the need for fertilizers that is positively influencing the ammonium sulfate market in EU and the Americas. In North America, its rapid rise of food additive and pharmaceutical industries that are high consumers of ammonium sulphate can promote the market in the region.

Latest Developments:

In October 2020, REFUCOAT project successfully designed a set of methods to make bioplastics for food packaging using renewable materials, aimed at replacing conventional raw materials that are fossil-based. These bioplastics are made using polyglycolic acid (PGA) and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) and are used to develop bio-based active packaging systems designed particularly for breadcrumbs, crisps and fresh chicken.

In September 2020, Smith+Nephew launched HealiCoil Knotless suture anchors that have Regenesorb; a biocomposite that has polylactic-co-glycolic acid along with β-TCP, calcium sulfate and dual osteoconductive components. The combination of the biochemical and physical mechanisms of the action assists in absorption of the implant, facilitating its replacement by bone in only 24 months.

