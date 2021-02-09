Ethernet PHY Chip Market Size Anticipated to Touch USD 14.21 Billion by 2026 | APAC Region Leads the Global Ethernet PHY Chip Industry, Growing at 9.6% CAGR to Reach a Valuation of USD 4.97 Billion by 2026

Ethernet PHY chip market players profiled Texas Instruments Incorporated, Cirrus Logic, Inc., Broadcom, Barefoot Networks, Intel Corporation, Marvell, Microchip Technology Inc, Davicom Semiconductor Inc., Silicon Laboratories, and NXP Semiconductors.

The global Ethernet PHY chip market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 14,217.1 MN by 2026, growing at a 10.3% CAGR over the review period (2020-2026). The market growth attributes to the rising uses of Ethernet PHY chips in industrial automation, data center & enterprise networking, consumer electronics, telecom, and automotive applications.

The technology also finds huge applications in gaming consoles, set-top boxes & digital televisions, and embedded telecom systems, which, in turn, foster the Ethernet PHY chip market size. Increasing uptake of the Ethernet PHY chip in electronics offers ample scope of growth to the chip manufacturers.

Ethernet PHY chip technology is a key innovation in the chip packets area. The technology improves the performance of electronic devices. The augmenting demand for small chip modules drives the Ethernet PHY chip market growth. Moreover, increasing uses of Ethernet PHY chips in burgeoning end-use industries such as automotive, medical devices, and telecom positively impacts the market growth.

Some of the key Ethernet PHY chip market trends are the rising adoption of 25GB Ethernet-based servers and high bandwidth-switches in data centers. However, complexities in Ethernet PHY chip manufacturing are major factors acting as a key headwind for the growth of the market. Also, the lack of technical expertise and continuous innovation in the chip manufacturing processes pose strong challenges.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak severely affected the Ethernet PHY chip industry, forcing major production plants to reduce the output and shut down for some time. The disruption caused by the pandemic prompted various key component suppliers and technology providers to cut back expenses and production in some areas.

Moreover, emerging economic and technical trends presented new challenges to ICT construction. Resultantly, industry players intensively started working on countermeasures and alternatives to minimize the impact. However, the Ethernet PHY Chip market is returning to normal, and subsequently, revenues are too picking up gradually.

Industry Trends:

Various data transmission speeds requirements of end-users in industrial and consumer-driven sectors are estimated to offer tremendous Ethernet PHY chip market opportunities. Furthermore, factors such as the proliferation of the internet of things (IoT) devices and online video streaming sites are expected to escalate the Ethernet PHY chip market demand.

The Ethernet PHY chip market outlook appears promising, demonstrating tremendous opportunities in the automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and aerospace & defense sectors. Additionally, the spurring rise in IoT & IIoT technology would foster the growth of the market.

Segmentation:

The Ethernet PHY chip market forecast is segmented into data rate, the number of ports, industry application, and region. The data rate segment is sub-segmented into 10/100 Mbps, 10/100/1000 Mbps, and greater than or equal to 100 Gbps. Among these, the greater or equal to 100 Gbps segment accounts for the largest market share.

The segment growth is likely to rise at a 14.7% CAGR during the forecast period, with a market value of close to USD 3,577.4 MN by 2026. Simultaneously, the 10/100/1000 Mbps segment is estimated to grow at a 12.8% CAGR during the predicted period, with a market value of USD 6,169.2 MN by 2026.

The number of ports segment is sub-segmented into a single port, dual port, and others. Among these, the single ports segment accounts for the largest market share. The segment is projected to grow at an 8.8% CAGR, while the dual ports segment growth is projected to rise at an 8.1% CAGR during the assessment period. On the other hand, the other segment is projected to grow at a 17.3% CAGR during the assessment period, with a market value of USD 3,583.1 million by 2026.

The industry application segment is sub-segmented into automotive, telecom, industrial automation, consumer electronics, data center & enterprise networking, and others. Among these, the automotive segment accounts for the largest market share. The segment growth is estimated to rise at a 12.7% CAGR with a market value of USD 2,070.8 million by the end of the review period. On the other hand, the industrial automation segment is estimated to grow at an 11.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



Regional Segmentation:

By region, the market is bifurcated into the Americas (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest-of-North America) and South America, Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest-of-Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest-of-the-APAC), and Rest-of-the-World.

Among these, the Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest market share, followed by North America and Europe, respectively. Factors such as the vast productions and widening adoption of Ethernet PHY chip technology in respective electronic products, the region. Additionally, the high demand for consumer electronic devices, especially automotive, medical, and wearable devices, boosts the region's Ethernet PHY chip market share.

The flourishing manufacturing industry is also a major driving force behind the growth of the market. China, India, and Japan are rapidly developing APAC countries that have huge revenue generation potential. Among other APAC countries, China accounts for the largest share in the Ethernet PHY chip market in the region.

North America holds the second-leading share in the global Ethernet PHY chip market. The region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the adoption of the latest communication network protocols and the need for high data transfer speeds in data centers influence the Ethernet PHY chip market share.

Furthermore, the availability of innovative technologies and the presence of many leading vendors in the region push the Ethernet PHY chip market growth. High spending on personal devices and the growing technology environment in the U.S. and Canada are major tailwinds for the regional market's growth.

Europe derives a sizable share in the global Ethernet PHY chip market. The growth is driven by the growing healthcare industry in the UK, Germany, France, and Italy. Besides, huge spending in the defense and European space industry to get long-term solutions for high end, demanding devices support the growth of the regional market. Moreover, the presence of notable automakers and manufacturers of advanced semiconductors such as NXP Semiconductors positively impacts the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The Ethernet PHY chip market is estimated to witness several strategic partnerships taking place, alongside other strategic approaches such as expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and product & technology launches. Mature industry players are making strategic investments in research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

Notable Players in The Global Ethernet PHY chip Market Are:

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.)

Broadcom (U.S.)

Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (U.S.)

Marvell (U.S.)

Silicon Laboratories (U.S.)

Davicom Semiconductor Inc. (Taiwan),

NXP Semiconductors (The Netherlands)

Barefoot Networks (U.S.)

Industry News

Silvaco Inc., a leading supplier of EDA software and design I.P., announced a collaboration with OPENEDGES Technology, Inc., a leading memory subsystem provider I.P., to prove the integration of the OPENEDGES DDR memory controller with Silvaco DDR PHYs. These companies have validated the frictionless interoperability between the OPENEDGES.

