SavaSeniorCare Expands Partnership with OnShift to Improve Employee Experience

Human Capital Management Software Platform to Play Key Role in Strategic Workforce Initiative

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnShift® today announced that SavaSeniorCare Administrative and Consulting, LLC, one of the nation’s largest skilled nursing providers, has selected OnShift’s human capital management platform to deliver an innovative employee experience to approximately 15,000 individuals. Clients since 2015, SavaSeniorCare is building on its success using OnShift’s employee scheduling and financial wellness software with the addition of OnShift’s recruiting, hiring, time and attendance, and employee engagement solutions.



“Our workforce is the heart of our organization and we appreciate every employee. OnShift has expressed a commitment to redefining the employee experience, which aligns perfectly with the values and mission of SavaSeniorCare,” stated Jerry Roles, Chief Executive Officer of SavaSeniorCare. “Our expanded partnership with OnShift is expected to provide our teams with even more powerful and efficient solutions that streamline processes as we reshape the future of our business and our industry. We look forward to leveraging OnShift’s entire platform to offer new and innovative ways to give our employees a fulfilling work experience.”

OnShift’s next-generation software platform addresses all phases of the employee journey with tightly integrated, data-driven solutions that are purpose-built for the needs of senior care providers. SavaSeniorCare already relies on OnShift’s staff scheduling and financial wellness software, along with best practices consultation from OnShift’s Customer Success team, to help achieve their workforce engagement and efficiency goals. 2020 achievements include:

Increased labor efficiency through proactive premium pay management and predictive staffing analytics

Saved 2,500 hours in administrative time with 30,000 employee shifts automatically approved

$5.9M in early wages were accessed via OnShift Wallet

Improved employee communications using OnShift’s messaging system to share COVID-19 process and policy updates, as well as encouraging messages from leadership

Increased employee satisfaction through mobile access to schedules, instant shift approvals, timely communications and early access to earned income



SavaSeniorCare will soon roll out the OnShift Employ talent acquisition software, as well as OnShift Time and OnShift Engage, offering its employees a modern, mobile and rewarding workforce management experience.

“SavaSeniorCare recognizes how vital their employees are and has created a culture that values and appreciates everyone,” stated Mark Woodka, Chief Executive Officer of OnShift. “With OnShift’s entire human capital management platform, SavaSeniorCare will be able to further elevate their ability to attract, engage and support employees in a way that truly differentiates their organization. We are excited to continue working side by side with SavaSeniorCare as a trusted partner for all of their workforce needs.”

About SavaSeniorCare Administrative and Consulting, LLC

SavaSeniorCare, through its client centers, is one of the largest providers of skilled nursing, memory care and rehabilitative services in the nation, in terms of beds. The staff at each of our client centers strives to provide care that encourages the health and happiness of their residents and patients. Long-term residents are welcomed into a center that embraces their needs and individuality. Short-term patients receive therapy focused on providing quality and nurturing care so they can return home. To learn more about SavaSeniorCare, visit www.savaseniorcare.com.



About OnShift, Inc.

OnShift’s next-generation human capital management platform fundamentally transforms the relationship between healthcare organizations and their employees. Our innovative approach to recruitment, hiring, workforce management and engagement fosters a culture where people want to work. That’s why thousands of healthcare organizations rely on OnShift’s integrated suite of software and services to dramatically reduce turnover rates, decrease costs and improve the quality and continuity of care. For more information, visit www.onshift.com.

