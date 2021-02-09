THC Therapeutics Has Begun the Process of Acquiring A Significant Amount of Physical Silver Bullion

/EIN News/ -- The company has leveraged the Founder & Chairman’s network to acquire physical silver at a very low premium above spot price and we intend to continue doing so.



THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT), a forward-thinking, publicly-traded technology company, whose mission statement is, "Better Health through the Science of Nature," is pleased to announce today that the company has acquired significant amounts of physical silver at a very low premium above spot price.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THCT has leveraged the longstanding relationships developed by the company’s Founder & Chairman’s 15 years of experience in the precious metals marketplace to acquire silver at a very low premium above spot with the intention to continue increasing the company’s holdings.

The precious metals market is under considerable manipulation via reckless selling of paper silver contracts, also known as naked short selling, which exceeds the physical availability of real silver by a multiple of at least 100 to 1. This massive disparity is caused by major banks worldwide selling paper silver without the backing of physical silver to suppress the market price. A way to put pressure on the corrupt banks is to buy physical silver. We foresee a day coming soon where the paper price will no longer be manipulated. The silver market will shift to the actual trading of physical silver instead of being inherited from synthetic paper trading prone to manipulation.

Due to the disparity between the paper market and the physical market, there is now a considerable shortage of physical silver. The current market conditions present THC Therapeutics with a great opportunity to take advantage of the price of physical and paper silver rising significantly in the near term.

Our Founder & Chairman, Brandon Romanek, has over 15 years of experience as a trader and broker/dealer in the precious metals market.

Brandon Romanek states, “A major benefit of my relationships in the precious metals market is that THCT is able to acquire physical gold and silver at the lowest possible premiums above spot, and with the fastest delivery times. To currently get physical silver in your hands, the premium can be as high as 50% for retail investors. We’re able to acquire silver at much lower premium levels. Current lead time on many silver bullion products is up to eight weeks. This acquisition is part of an ongoing plan to increase the company’s precious metals, and digital currency holdings. For thousands of years one has been able to use gold and silver in exchange for goods and services throughout the world. Unlike fiat currencies, you can’t print physical gold or silver, precious metals are a storage of wealth.”

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT) is focused on developing their patented dHydronator®, a sanitizing herb dryer. The main function of the dHydronator® is to greatly accelerate the drying time of cannabis while sanitizing it. The dHydronator® can be used to dry a variety of herbs; it has been specifically tested for use with cannabis, and it can reduce the drying time for cannabis from 10-14 days to less than 14 hours. The Company may also focus some of its future operations on participation in cannabis-testing lab facilities and developing personal wellness centers. The Company is seeking partnerships in the Cannabis & Health/Wellness industries in the United States & Canada.

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the cannabis industry, the performance of management, actions of government regulators and vendors, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

