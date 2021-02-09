Global Healthcare/Medical Console Market - Forecasts to 2026
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Healthcare Console Market will grow at a CAGR of 13.5 percent during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. Amazon AWS, Spok Holdings, Konica Minolta, HealthStream, Evolent Health, Cloud Healthcare, Vocera Platform, OnCall Health are some of the key identified companies dealing in the healthcare console market.
Browse the report on “Global Healthcare Console Market - Forecast to 2026" at https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-healthcare-console-market-2686
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
- Secure Messaging
- Enterprise Dictionary
- On-Call Rostering
- Clinical Care
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
- Healthcare Provider
- Hospitals
- Pharmacies,
- Diagnostic and Imaging Centers
- Ambulatory Clinical Units
- Healthcare Payer
- Private
- Public
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
