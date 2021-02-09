DNA Genetics Announces Strategic Alliance Agreement in Colombia With GrowLAB

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OG DNA Genetics (“DNA” or the “Company”), a globally recognized leading cannabis brand, today announced a licensing agreement (the “Agreement”) with GrowLAB s.a.s (“GrowLAB”), a cultivator, producer, and manufacturer of cannabis in Colombia.

This Agreement will grant GrowLAB license to the DNA brand and access to their proprietary library of award-winning genetics for use at the company’s greenhouse facilities as well as their 73,000-square-foot indoor cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Medellín, Colombia.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with GrowLAB and entry into Colombia. Through this partnership, we will be able to bring our unique varieties to the world and leverage the optimal growing conditions and ability to export internationally that will make Colombia an important strategic foothold in the global cannabis market,” said Rezwan Khan, President of DNA Genetics.

“GrowLAB’s mission is to have the best medical cannabis products and services in Colombia and DNA Genetics is known for being the undisputed leader worldwide in the creation of cannabis seeds of the highest quality. We are very excited to be the official representatives in Colombia of a great ally like DNA Genetics, which will allow us to achieve one of our main objectives: to meet the highest standards and provide value to the entire chain of the cannabis industry,” said Oz Perilla, CEO of GrowLAB.

Since its inception, the genetics developed by DNA have won more than 200 awards, in all categories, at the most prestigious cannabis events around the world – making DNA the global standard in breeding and growing truly best-in-class strains. These awards include the High Times’ Top 10 Strain of the Year, which was inducted into the High Times' Seedbank Hall of Fame in 2009, the High Times’ 100 Most Influential People in the Industry, and the High Times’ Trail Blazers Award, for contributions made towards uniting the fields of entrepreneurship, politics, and medicine.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. In a world that is increasingly opening up to commercial cannabis activity, DNA is positioned to become the first, truly geographically-diversified company with multiple partnerships with top-licensed producers and brands that have built their companies and global presence utilizing the “Powered by DNA” model. For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com

At GrowLAB we seek to inspire all the brave hearts that every day put their effort and talent to build this incredible industry. We deeply believe that if innovation is available to the entire value chain, will allow the cannabis industry to evolve in a sustainable and equitable way. To achieve our purpose, we share our applied knowledge and disruptive technological tools so that each cannabis initiative can expand its horizons and create new opportunities that continue to drive this industry as the axis of change in every reality it touches. For more information, please visit www.growlab.me.

