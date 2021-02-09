Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Market Size to Reach USD 420.2 Million by 2028 | Increasing Shift Towards Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Technological Advancements in UCRA are Factors Driving the Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key players in the Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia market include Philips, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medovate, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., GE Healthcare, Alpinion Medical Systems, Fujifilm Sonosite, Havel's, Smith's Medical, Inc., and Vygon.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia market is expected to reach a market size of USD 420.2 Million at a steady CAGR of 7.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Demand for ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia (UGRA) is growing steadily due to increasing availability of portable ultrasound machines with high-resolution imaging. Ultrasound allows visualization of the anatomy of the region of interest and enables more informed guidance for needle pathway to the target, while simultaneously helping to avoid needle contact or damage to non-target structures. Ultrasound also allows visualization of the needle tip as it is passed through tissues, confirming alignment with the intended path. This also reduces potential of inadvertent needle trauma to unintended structures.

More importantly, real-time ultrasound imaging allows continual visualization of local anesthetic solution delivery to ensure efficient distribution and allows needle tip position adjustment as required so as to optimize local anesthetic distribution. Another key benefit of UGRA includes expanding the array of blocks that anesthesiologists can perform safely, swiftly, effectively, and successfully. UGRA enables anesthesiologists to administer anesthesia swiftly, safely, and effectively, and adoption of this technique has been increasing as a result of the various benefits and advantages, which is driving growth of the market to a significant extent.

Ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia expedites patient recovery after joint surgery procedures and minimal usage of opioids allows patients to leave within a few hours after surgery. The market is gaining rapid traction and UCRA was initially used in adults, but is also being used in pediatrics. Benefits of ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia in children include reduced opioid requirement, attenuation of the stress response, improved postoperative analgesia, and reduced side effects.

Growing need for anesthesia due to increasing number of surgical procedures globally driven by rising prevalence of various chronic diseases and joint injuries and conditions, and need for pain management are some key factors driving growth of the ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia market to a significant extent. Ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia can be beneficial in most surgeries as it is safe and effective, but lack of realistic models for learners to train on could limit growth of the market to some extent.

Philips, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medovate, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., GE Healthcare, Alpinion Medical Systems, Fujifilm Sonosite, Havel's, Smith's Medical, Inc., and Vygon.

In August 2020, B. Braun and Philips received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for breakthrough Onvision needle tip, which can be used to track technology for regional anesthesia. Onvision provides anesthesiologist confidence to precisely position the needle tip inside the body for peripheral nerve blocks. Accurate needle placement is necessary for the success of regional anesthesia.

A curvilinear probe uses lower frequency ultrasound, allowing deep penetration and a wide depth of field, which is excellent for viewing intra-abdominal structures. It allows for a wider view and is mainly used for abdominal scans due to deeper view.

Axillary block technique is used for anesthesia in distal upper limb and is among the most preferred approaches to brachial plexus block. The easy landmarks and simplicity make it applicable in a wide range of surgical procedures. However, the axillary block is avoided in patients who have preexisting neurologic disease.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment revenue is expected to register a higher growth rate during the period 2021–2028. Increasing healthcare burden in developed regions is projected to propel revenue growth of the ambulatory surgical centers segment going ahead. The growing trend of day-care surgery centers, and benefits such as reduced queues, quick discharge, low cost, and treatment of high number of patients are other factors expected to support revenue growth of this segment.

The market in Europe is expected to register a CAGR of 8.0% between 2021 and 2028. Increasing number of surgeries and procedures performed in ambulatory care centers is propelling growth of the segment in the region.

Probe Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) Linear Probe Curved Array Probe

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) Supraclavicular Block Interscalene Block Infraclavicular Block Axillary Block Femoral Nerve Block Transversus Abdominis Plane Block

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



