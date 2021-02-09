Innovations And Technologies like CAD, CAM, And Lasers Show Advancement In Dental Services Market Products

Segments covered: By Type – General Dentistry, Oral Surgery, Orthodontics And Prosthodontics, Other Dental Services; By Type of Procedure – Cosmetic Dentistry, Non-cosmetic Dentistry; By End User Gender – Male, Female; By Type of Expenditure – Public, Private. Subsegments Covered: Restorative Services, Preventive Services, Diagnostic Services, Endodontic Surgery, Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery (Excluding Implants), Dental Implantation Services, Orthodontics, Prosthodontics

According to The Business Research Company’s dental services market report, dental services providers are shifting from traditional wax and clay impressions to digital impressions. Digital impressions make use of computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), lasers, and other optical scanning devices to create a virtual, computer-generated replica of the hard and soft tissues in the mouth. Digital impressions eliminate challenges related to cracked or deteriorated casts and improve impression quality. It saves costs by eliminating many chemical processes associated with traditional prosthodontics. Companies implementing this technology include Abano Healthcare and Q & M Dental Group.

Dental clinic industry analysis shows that many such innovations and technologies are being increasingly implemented in the dental service market. CAD/CAM and laser processes are also used to support the shift from metal-based dental restorations to ceramics-based restorations with their advanced imaging and material cutting techniques. This shift is due to the improved aesthetics and performance characteristics of dental ceramics, and the improved flexural strength and toughness of the restorations. For instance, Ivoclar Vivadent’s IPS e.max® ZirCAD® Prime is made using Gradient Technology (GT) which uses powder conditioning to combine 3Y-TZP and 5Y-TZP oxide ceramic powders for enhances strength and esthetics.

The Business Research Company ’s report titled Dental Services Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022 covers major dental services companies, dental services market share by company, dental services manufacturers, dental services infrastructure market size, and dental services market forecasts. The report also covers the global dental services market and its segments.

The global dental market size reached a value of nearly $365.6 billion in 2020, having at a declining compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.7% since 2015. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to reach $551.9 billion in 2025. The dental care market size is then expected to reach $709.7 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Along with computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing bringing innovations in dental products, laser dentistry is being increasingly used by dentists around the world to efficiently carry out dental procedures such as teeth whitening, tooth decay removal, gums reshaping, and lesions eradication. Laser dentistry is a technique that uses lasers to remove or alter hard and soft tissues in a variety of dental procedures. In addition to increasing the efficiency of dental procedures, laser dentistry reduces the discomfort associated with the treatment, and the healing time for patients. Companies in this market such as Apollo White Dental, Pacific Dental Services, and Great Expressions Dental are using laser dentistry.

Overall, the dental services market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. Major players include National Health Service England, The British United Provident Association Limited, Integrated Dental Holdings, Aspen Dental Management Inc., InterDent, Inc., and others.

Dental Services Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





