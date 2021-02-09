e.Republic Ventures Portfolio Company, Whyline Inc., Announces the Acquisitions of RSVD’s US-operations and ReservaTurno to Rapidly Accelerate Growth & Product Innovation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- e.Republic Ventures Portfolio company, Whyline Inc., the leading provider of virtual queuing and appointment technology, announced the completion of two strategic acquisitions that will fuel further growth and product innovation in both the US and Latin American markets.



On the back of significant momentum in the US market and the recent $1.25 million Pre-Series A round raised from e.Republic Ventures, Whyline announced the acquisition of RSVD’s US-operations. Since entering the market in 2019, RSVD has rapidly expanded into the US retail and hospitality sectors with its dynamic, flexible appointment scheduling and capacity management product modules.

“By acquiring RSVD’s US business, Whyline will effectively triple its number of active US clients in complimentary verticals. We will also benefit from talent that will further augment our sales, marketing and customer success efforts,” said Mike Twersky, CEO and Co-Founder of Whyline.

Terry Dry, CEO of RSVD said, “Given the exhaustive list of synergies here, the whole is undoubtedly greater than the sum of the parts. Whyline’s global footprint and proven success unlocks even more potential for technology to make waiting in line optional. We are excited by this potential and for our clients to have access to the robust Whyline product suite.”

As the pandemic started to unfold in 2020, it was imperative that small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) had access to flexible and robust virtual queueing and appointment scheduling software. Whyline heeded the call and launched a free ‘merchant’ version of their technology designed to help SMBs reopen safely and stay open. To accelerate the scalability of this ‘merchant’ solution strategy, Whyline has also acquired ReservaTurno, the leading provider of virtual queuing services for SMBs in Latin America since 2014.

“With the addition of ReservaTurno’s lengthy list of clients throughout the region, thousands of end-users, and highly talented founder, Whyline now enters an extraordinarily exciting new phase in the strategic expansion and impact of our increasingly important and much needed ‘merchant’ solution for SMBs who could use our help,” said Gaston Frydlewski, Co-Founder of Whyline.

Mijal Yelin, ReservaTurno’s CEO said, “This marks an exciting new chapter for ReservaTurno. Joining Whyline will increase the presence of network effects for the ‘merchant’ solution and with their resources will allow us to expand faster than ever before and explore new verticals.”

About Whyline

In 2015, Whyline was founded to help government and businesses manage the flow of people through the use of virtual queues and ‘smart’ appointment scheduling. Built with hyper-automation and cloud computing, Whyline’s clients’ customers can see the live wait-times, enter into the queue remotely or pre-book their appointment, and let the software wait on their behalf until it's their turn to be seen.

Amid the global pandemic, Whyline has seen unprecedented growth rates in organic demand, annual recurring revenue, overall system usage and a 650% increase in contract signings. Whyline’s solution has shown to be perfectly positioned to assist the healthcare, government, financial institution and retail sectors during the COVID crisis across geographies; and is also well-positioned to continue experiencing strong growth in post-pandemic times as consumer behavior has quickly evolved to become the "new normal.”

About RSVD

RSVD is a Los Angeles-based technology company launched in 2019. RSVD’s capacity management software allows organizations large and small to optimize demand, improve customer experiences, drive revenue and operate safely. RSVD’s platform has served thousands of users within the US, across a diverse collection of verticals including retail, hospitality, museums, libraries and more.

About ReservaTurno

ReservaTurno connects beauty consumers with hairdressers and beauty salons. More than 265,000 users have already booked more than 1.9 million appointments in 700 salons across Argentina. ReservaTurno allows salons to adapt their schedules to the current context, spacing shifts and limiting the number of people in the venue. Facebook recognized ReservaTurno as one of the 5 best Apps of 2017 in Latin America in the innovation category.

Contact:

Michael Twersky

Email: mike@whyline.com