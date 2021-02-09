Skylight Health Names Paul Kulas Senior Vice President of Operations

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (TSXV:SHG ; OTCQX:SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), announced today that Paul Kulas joins Skylight Health executive team as Senior Vice President of Operations.



Mr. Kulas has a diverse background in large integrated healthcare systems, and brings 28 years of experience and strong relationships:

Accountable to over 350 providers and 275 provider affiliates across the United States.

Implemented Telehealth services to entire region of Northern California.

Successful implementation of new technology and information systems.

Oversaw provider contracting, physician compensation, and productivity models.

Most recently, Mr. Kulas acted as VP of Operations for St. Joseph Health Medical Group, a member of Providence. Providence is one of the largest healthcare networks in the United States with over 120,000 caregivers serving in 51 hospitals, 1,085 clinics and offers a comprehensive range of health and social services to its 5 million unique patients across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

In his role at Skylight Health, Mr. Kulas will be responsible for development, expansion and management of Skylight Health clinic operations, nationally. Mr. Kulas will lead the strategic design and development of a network of clinics, with P/L responsibility, and will be responsible for ensuring optimal configuration and operations to promote a high quality and consistent care experience, for practitioners and clients.

“I am thrilled to have an executive of Paul’s caliber and experience join our growing team,” says Prad Sekar, Co-Founder and CEO of Skylight Health. “Throughout his career, he has proven to be a highly effective leader, driving transformation, and instilling operational rigor to efficiently deliver results. I look forward to Paul’s active leadership and believe his experience and relationships within the healthcare industry will be crucial to our accelerated growth.”

“I look forward to refining the business processes already in place at Skylight Health by streamlining our existing business with additional technology enhancements,” says Paul Kulas, SVP Operations of Skylight Health. “My goal is increase profitability through operational synergies as we expand our reach across the United States.”

Mr. Kulas holds a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University, and a Bachelor of Science with a Health Systems Management major from Ferris State University. He has acted as Adjunct Faculty Professor at Eastern Michigan University, College of Health Professions and Adjunct Faculty Professor at Baker College, Health Care Administration.

In addition, under its existing stock option plan, the company has granted certain consultants 600,000 stock options at an exercise price of $1.50.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group (TSXV:SHG ; OTCQX:SHGFF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. With a patient roster of over 155,000 patients, the Company’s operations servicing 16 states and continues to expand in services and locations both organically and by way of strategic acquisitions.

The Company primarily operates a traditional insurable fee-for-service model contracting with Medicare, Medicaid and other Commercial Payors. The Company also offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population who have limited access to urgent care due to cost.

