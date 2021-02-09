G2 Reveals Best Software Companies for 2021: Reputation Earns Spot on List

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management, today announced that it has been named by G2, the largest software marketplace and review platform, to its Top 100 Software list as part of the organization’s annual Best Software Awards. Reputation ranked #80 on the annual list.



Akin to The People’s Choice Awards for tech companies, G2’s Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

Tech companies on the list have proven their commitment and value based on hundreds, if not thousands of verified reviews. Reputation is honored to be recognized on the Top 100 Software list, an achievement that can only be earned through the endorsement of its users.

G2 created the Top 100 Software list based on data from over 1M authentic, verified customer reviews. These reviews were written and published between January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020.

This is Reputation’s first time on one of G2’s Best Software lists.

“This isn’t a subjective list based on a few peoples’ opinions,” explains G2 CEO, Godard Abel. “With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of product and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies make the list.”

Reputation earned its place on the list thanks to its long-held mission of connecting companies to their customers and always meeting the moment with new innovations and a dedication to helping clients create consistently excellent customer experiences. In addition to placing on the Top 100 Best Software list, the company appeared on four additional lists, including:

# 16 in Top products for Marketers

# 23 in Top 50 Customer Service

# 48 in Top 50 Enterprise Products

# 83 in Highest Satisfaction

“Reputation is deeply rooted in customer feedback, which fuels our innovation machine and helps us refine our RXM platform and provide value to our customers. G2 has been an important channel for us to hear from our customers and better understand what is important to them,” said Pranav Desai, Vice President of Product, Reputation. “It is an honor to be recognized as a Top 100 software company across G2 as rated by real users.”

Winners were determined based on reviews left at G2.com between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020. All scores are calculated using G2’s algorithms, including for Satisfaction and Market Presence, explained in detail here . Further information on methodology is available upon request.

About Reputation

Reputation (formerly Reputation.com), creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation’s interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

