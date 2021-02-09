Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Carpenter Technology to Participate at the Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) announced today that Tony Thene, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Mr. Thene’s webcast presentation will be available on the investor relations section of Carpenter Technology’s website at https://ir.carpentertechnology.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available following the live presentation.

Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

Date: Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Time: 3:10 PM ET

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete “end-to-end” solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com.

Media Inquiries:
Heather Beardsley
+1 610-208-2278
hbeardsley@cartech.com
                               Investor Inquiries:
The Plunkett Group
Brad Edwards
+1 914-582-4187
brad@theplunkettgroup.com
     

You just read:

