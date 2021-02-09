Environmental Business Leader, terrapass, Introduces Enhanced Online Offerings for Individuals, Families and Businesses and a New Partnership

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrapass, a carbon offset and renewable energy specialist, and a member of Just Energy Group (TSX:JE; NYSE: JE), is excited to roll out new, robust enhancements to its website that make it easier than ever for consumers and businesses to take action against climate change and reduce their own carbon footprint. Terrapass helps restore the balance through its environmentally mission-driven business, providing customers tools that help them understand their carbon footprint and provides custom products that enable them to fund green projects advancing sustainability and reduce greenhouse gasses.



Terrapass makes it easy for individuals and businesses to reduce their environmental impact

Through the terrapass online platform, anyone, anywhere can purchase carbon offsets to reduce their carbon footprint. The latest product enhancements enable individuals and households, small businesses, and medium- to large-sized commercial entities to find carbon offsetting solutions tailored for their size and needs.

Now, terrapass makes it easier than ever for customers to enroll in carbon offsetting plans that fit their carbon footprint with only a few simple pieces of information using our two new products – Carbon Balanced Living Plan (for individuals and families) and Carbon Balanced Business Plan. These plans add to an already robust product suite that includes a variety of options built to fit the major sources of personal and business carbon footprints:

“At terrapass, our mission is to reduce the greatest amount of carbon emissions we possibly can,” says Karra Marino, Vice President, terrapass. “I am passionate about connecting our growing scope of environmental options with more eco-conscious partners. Tackling climate change requires both immediate action as well as long term sustainability solutions, which involves working together as individuals and businesses. As consumers, we cannot on our own completely avoid carbon emissions associated with our day to day activities. Terrapass exists to empower everyone with tools to help them understand their carbon footprint and an opportunity to fund carbon offset and renewable energy projects that are not only meaningful to them, but that contribute to sustainability and restore the balance as we move toward a lower-carbon economy.”

Helping companies reduce their climate impact

With a growing list of collaborations, terrapass is equally excited to announce when our business partners make big contributions to carbon reduction. Recently, Talking Rain, a leading beverage company, chose to partner with terrapass to address its carbon footprint from natural gas use and fleet emissions in the United States. This year’s partnership will address 100% of their Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Talking Rain will fund over 28,000 metric tons of carbon offsets in 2021 through investments in certified emission reduction projects across the United States, equivalent to taking over 6,000 cars off the road for an entire year.

Terrapass business partners span a variety of sectors including manufacturing, consumer products, travel, finance, professional services and many more, underscoring a trend where companies are taking meaningful action. With a focus on creating solutions for businesses tailored to their environmental strategies, terrapass is a trusted partner in helping customers achieve their sustainability goals.

About terrapass

Terrapass, a member of Just Energy Group Inc., works towards a more sustainable planet by pursuing solutions to climate change. We support projects throughout North America that remove greenhouse gases, produce renewable energy and restore freshwater ecosystems. Our products and services provide individuals and businesses with the ability to reduce the environmental impact of their everyday activities. Learn more at terrapass.com

About Just Energy Group Inc.

Just Energy Group Inc. (TSX:JE; NYSE: JE) is a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers. Operating in the United States and Canada, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers. Just Energy is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Filter Group Inc., Hudson Energy, Interactive Energy Group, Tara Energy, and terrapass. Visit https://investors.justenergy.com/ to learn more.

