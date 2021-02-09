Ushur Closes $5M Series B Extension from Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar

AI-powered insurtech platform aims to transform digital customer engagement

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur , the no-code intelligent automation company, today announced a $5M addition to its over-subscribed $25M Series B funding in November 2020. Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar participated in the round. This brings the total amount of the Series B to $30M, and Ushur’s cumulative funding to $41.5M.



Ushur uses natural-language processing and no-code automation to deliver “digital first” customer experience solutions for industries like insurance, finance and healthcare. The platform automates interactions over web, mobile and email, transforming high-contact interactions into quick self-service workflows for the end user.

The expanding investor bench further validates the market traction of Ushur’s AI-powered customer engagement platform.

“We are always on the lookout for high quality startups that will transform the customer experience for the insurance industry,” said Nadeem Khan, President, Aflac Global Ventures. “Ushur’s ability to deliver on a truly omnichannel customer experience will make a tremendous impact across the entire industry: improving member satisfaction, opening new markets for providers and helping agents and brokers gain efficiency.”

“Ushur’s smart automation coupled with its ease of implementation provides line of sight to immediate ROI for insurance carriers, and demonstrable value for policyholders and distribution partners,” said Bharat Rajaram, Managing Director, Aflac Global Ventures. “Ushur’s ability to easily orchestrate automated, end-to-end customer journeys that can scale efficiently is a true game changer.”

“Ushur is one of a small handful of innovative startups actually driving innovation and transformation in the insurance sector,” said Mohanjit Jolly, Partner at Iron Pillar. “They not only have the conversational AI that can streamline customer interactions, but can deliver it in a no-code platform for rapid deployment. That combination of no-code and proven AI models is what’s behind their traction, and we’re looking forward to helping them expand their team and global customer base to meet the clear demand.”

“We’re thrilled to see the ongoing confidence in our mission to make digital customer experiences personal, convenient and satisfying at scale,” said Ushur CEO and Co-founder Simha Sadasiva. “It’s further proof that omni-channel, self-service engagements are the way of the future in insurance and beyond.”

Tapping Aflac Ventures as a strategic investor is the latest effort to accelerate the company’s rapid expansion into the insurance industry. Ushur also recently announced a strategic advisory board to help with go-to-market strategy and product development, as well as a number of senior executive appointments from the insurance sector.

About Ushur

Ushur is the complete solution for intelligent automation. Companies such as HealthSpire, Irish Life and Unum use Ushur to automate claims and broker interactions and collect missing information for member journeys over email, apps, SMS and more using conversational AI and intuitive workflows. Ushur’s end-to-end platform accelerates time to value with features like a no-code visual builder, powerful tools for data extraction and integrations with back-end core systems. Ushur is headquartered in Santa Clara with an office in Bangalore and is backed by investors including 8VC, Aflac Ventures, Iron Pillar and Third Point Ventures.

Media Contact

Theresa Carper

ushur@firebrand.marketing

415 848 9175