Endangered Species Chocolate Sweetens Partnership Deal with the National Forest Foundation

/EIN News/ -- Missoula, Montana, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC), the National Forest Foundation (NFF) is pleased to announce year three of their alliance.

"We could not be prouder to support the work of the NFF is doing domestically in our National Forests. ESC's mission to support wildlife conservation through our GiveBack partners has been taking place since our inception nearly three decades ago; in 2020, we made our largest donation, and? we are well on our way to achieving our goal of giving back $1 million annually to conservation, "said Curt Vander Meer, Endangered Species Chocolate CEO

Working on behalf of the American public, the NFF leads forest conservation efforts and promotes responsible recreation. By leveraging private funding and working with local partners, the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat; plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects, and disease; repairs trails; and empowers communities to steward their nearby National Forests. These vast and beautiful landscapes harbor vital habitat for a spectacular diversity of life, including 1/3 of all threatened and endangered species from salmon and trout to birds to bears.

A GiveBack partner with ESC since 2019, the NFF restored habitat that benefitted Red-cockaded woodpecker in Florida, bison in Illinois, Bonneville cutthroat trout in Utah, and Coho and Chinook salmon in Oregon. Its campaign to plant 50 million trees by 2023 benefitted habitat for Kirtland's Warbler in Michigan and Grizzly bears in Montana and Wyoming, California spotted owl in California, and many more. In addition, all of ESC's wrappers include educational information about these and other species protection work.

"We are proud and excited to continue this unique partnership with Endangered Species Chocolate. Their gift will further our mission at the National Forest Foundation to engage all Americans in promoting the health and public enjoyment of our National Forest System," said Mary Mitsos, NFF President and CEO. "This partnership demonstrates the deep commitment ESC has to our National Forests and Grasslands and the significant wildlife habitat they contain. Endangered Species Chocolate is a leading example of how, together, we can proactively steward our spectacular public lands."

The partners will kick off their third year together by co-hosting an Instagram chocolate and wine tasting virtual event, Thursday, February 11th at 4 pm Pacific/7 pm Eastern. Follow along on Instagram @nationalforests and @eschocolate to learn more!

About Endangered Species Chocolate

Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC) is passionate about bringing authentic chocolate to the marketplace with real, responsibly sourced, health-conscious ingredients and no mysterious sweeteners or additives. Never wavering on its quality and sustainability practices, ESC products not only taste good but make a genuine impact on the world. Since 2016, ESC has donated over $2.6 million to its GiveBack Partners who focus on wildlife conservation. For more information, visit us at chocolatebar.com.

About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation promotes the enhancement and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System, the centerpiece of America's public lands. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF improves forest health and Americans' outdoor experiences. The NFF's programs inform millions of Americans about the importance of these treasured landscapes. Each year, the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects, and disease, improve recreational opportunities, and enables communities to steward their National Forests and Grasslands. Learn more at www.nationalforests.org

