Retailer of Beverage Lifestyle Accessories Selects Celebros Search to Power Their eCommerce Site Search & Merchandising

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today a top designer and retailer of beverage lifestyle accessories has selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline as their site search solution for their online store.



The company is the leading designer and supplier of beverage lifestyle accessories worldwide. They offer innovative products from their cutting-edge in-house design and customization departments and can be found everywhere from online to national grocery chains to family-owned wineries.

Bridgeline’s Celebros search was selected because of its intelligent, machine learning algorithms that understand user behavior and trends to provide customers with accurate and relevant search results and recommendations. The company implemented Celebros on its Magento store, a long standing partner to Bridgeline, and within weeks started seeing positive results, including increased conversions, transactions and revenue.

“We know that a positive shopping experience translates into increased conversions and transactions,” says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “and we’re very proud of our simple setup process that helps customers see that positive experience quickly, allowing them to start seeing the positive ROI that Celebros can deliver,” Kahn added.

