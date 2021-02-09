Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work® Four Years in a Row

Software company builds on established track record of business culture excellence

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon®, a software company that provides smart waste and recycling solutions to businesses and governments worldwide, is proud to announce that the company has been certified as a great workplace by Great Place to Work® for the period of February 2021 to February 2022. This is the fourth year in a row that Rubicon has earned this accreditation.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Its evaluation methodology, recognition programs, and advisory services are based on 30 years of research and data, representing more than 12 million employees in 90 countries around the world. Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Rubicon earned its 2021 credential based on overwhelmingly positive feedback and ratings from its employees, which were captured via anonymous surveys.

“We are thrilled to be certified as a Great Place to Work for the fourth year in a row. This is a testament to our company culture and to our amazing team members,” said Nate Morris, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Rubicon. “While we know we are not perfect, we constantly strive to be inclusive and engaging, and to provide a safe, positive, and supportive workplace for all of our team members and partners.”

Rubicon joins other leading companies including Salesforce (CRM), FedEx (FDX), and Wegmans with multiple Great Place to Work certifications, and has been committed to building a purpose-driven business since its founding. It was one of the first, and is one of the largest, Certified B Corporations in the world. With each re-certification since 2012, Rubicon’s B Corp score has increased. In both 2017 and 2018, the company was awarded Best for the World honors for Governance. Then, in 2018 and again in 2019, Rubicon was named Best for the World for Environment in recognition of the company’s environmental and sustainability practices.

Among the Great Place to Work survey highlights, 87% of employees say Rubicon is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical United States-based company. Further, 91% are proud to tell others that they work at Rubicon, and 94% feel good about the ways in which Rubicon contributes to the community.

“We congratulate Rubicon on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

One of the many ways in which Rubicon demonstrates its commitment to its employees is by providing a suite of industry-leading workplace benefits. These include fully-paid healthcare premiums for all full time employees and their partners and dependents; a company-matched 401(k) program tied directly to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investment options; paid maternity and paternity leave; and an unlimited vacation policy. The positive impact of this is reflected by the fact that 97% of survey respondents said that the company has special and unique benefits.

Beyond its benefits package, Rubicon has also placed a strong emphasis on employee engagement initiatives inside the company. This has included establishing affinity groups whose purpose is to foster community-building opportunities and inclusion at the company, a sustained investment in cutting-edge training tools and resources, and employee recognition programs that celebrate both the length of service and the accomplishments of team members across the company.

