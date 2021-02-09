KnowBe4 Launches Season Three of Netflix-Style Security Awareness Training Series

Season three of “The Inside Man” debuts exclusively for KnowBe4 customers

/EIN News/ -- Tampa Bay, FL, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it will launch season three of “The Inside Man,” an award-winning, network-quality security awareness training series to KnowBe4 customers.

Season three of “The Inside Man” is a 12-episode continuation of KnowBe4’s “The Inside Man” and “The Inside Man 2” series of security awareness training videos delivered in a movie-like experience with a compelling story to engage users and create fans. In 2020, season two of “The Inside Man” was a gold winner in the e-learning category for the 2020 NYX Video Awards and also won a Silver Telly Award in the non-broadcast: employee communications category.

“KnowBe4 has had such success with ‘The Inside Man,’ that we’re bringing our customers another season of the beloved series,” said Perry Carpenter, chief evangelist and strategy officer, KnowBe4. “Last year, the series was recognized with two more international awards. It’s quite an accomplishment to produce a high-quality video series given the challenges we are facing with the pandemic. Season three is a continuation of the IT security analyst’s journey delivered in a unique, entertaining and engaging format. This is a culmination of a lot of hard work and we hope the fans enjoy watching and learning from it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

“The Inside Man” is a custom, network-quality video series, now with three seasons, created by Twist & Shout Communications, a KnowBe4 company. The series is about an IT security analyst starting a new job where no one suspects he’s already inside their most secure systems or that sinister forces are pulling his strings. The exclusive KnowBe4 series covers topics such as social engineering, passwords, social media and travel. “The Inside Man” reveals how easy it can be for an outsider to penetrate an organization’s security controls and network. And, more importantly, it wrestles with the human cost of cybercrime.

This content is available to all diamond-level KnowBe4 subscribers. Watch “The Inside Man 3” series trailer here: https://www.knowbe4.com/inside-man.



About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 35,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

Amanda Tarantino KnowBe4 7277484221 amandat@knowbe4.com