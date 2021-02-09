Milestone Scientific Continues Expansion of Distributor Network for Dental Instrument in the US; Adds Two Additional Independent Distributors Covering Atlanta and Tennessee

/EIN News/ -- Adds four independent U.S. distributors in under one month



ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, today announced that it has signed two additional distribution agreements with Atlanta Dental and Nashville Dental for its Wand® Single Tooth Anesthesia (STA) System. Atlanta Dental and Nashville Dental are leading distributors of dental products in the U.S., headquartered in Atlanta and Tennessee, respectively.

Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Wand Dental Inc. commented, “In less than a month, we have expanded our network to include four new independent distributors covering key markets across the U.S. with extensive expertise and proven track records in launching new dental products. We believe our rapid progress illustrates the positive response and growing market demand for our dental instrument. Atlanta Dental and Nashville Dental will be important additions to our distribution network as we educate dental professionals on the significant benefits of our dental instrument, including safety, efficiency, and, importantly, supporting the growth of dental practices. We believe these relationships will help boost sales of our dental instruments and drive incremental high margin, recurring handpiece sales in the coming years. We look forward to further expanding our coverage and working closely with our new distributors.”

“We have begun implementing our three-year strategy to expand the world-wide global dental market and are successfully adding domestic and global distribution partners. We believe that with this decentralized sales strategy in combination with our increased marketing efforts, we can further grow the dental business in the future.”

About Atlanta Dental

Since 1868 Atlanta Dental has focused exclusively on serving the customers with quality dental Products, Services, and Technology. The mission of Atlanta Dental is to build relationships that are both lasting and rewarding through the precise delivery of product, service & technology solutions to the dental profession and to be the industry leader in the Southeast that cultivates customer, employee and vendor satisfaction while meeting the growth and profit objectives. For more information, please visit: https://atlantadental.com/.

About Nashville Dental

Founded in 1897 in Nashville, Tennessee, Morrison Brothers Dental Supply Company incorporated in 1905 and changed its name to Nashville Dental, Inc (NDI). NDl offers numerous products, services and solutions to support the local dental profession. NDI is passionate about the value the independent dental practices and groups bring our local communities. The only locally owned supplier in the region, NDI now brings comprehensive product choice to Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, north Georgia, north Mississippi, West Virginia, southwest Virginia and southern Indiana. For more information, please visit: https://nashvilledental.com/.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone’s proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

