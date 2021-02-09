Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,161 in the last 365 days.

Husky Energy Files 2020 Q4 and Annual Financials

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cenovus Energy Inc., will be filing today its 2020 fourth quarter and annual audited consolidated financial statements, Management’s Discussion & Analysis and Annual Information Form with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. These documents will be available on SEDAR at sedar.com and on the Husky website at huskyenergy.com. Husky will also be filing today its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This document will be available on EDGAR at sec.gov and on the Husky website.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Jenna Pickering, Investor Relations
403-750-1882

Kim Guttormson, Media
403-298-7088

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Husky Energy Files 2020 Q4 and Annual Financials

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.