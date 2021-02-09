Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cardtronics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtronics plc (Nasdaq: CATM) (“Cardtronics” or the “Company”), the world's largest ATM owner / operator, announced today that it expects to release the Company's financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the close of the financial markets on February 23, 2021. The Company expects to provide additional detailed disclosures regarding the Company’s performance and business updates in an Earnings Supplement, which will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the fourth quarter and full year earnings release announcement.

In light of the Company’s pending transaction with NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) (“NCR”) announced on January 25, 2021, Cardtronics has elected to cease conducting quarterly earnings conference calls. The Company plans to continue providing quarterly earnings releases and will continue to file reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) until the transaction has been completed. For more information about the pending transaction with NCR, see the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 25, 2021, and the Company’s preliminary proxy statement relating to the required shareholder approvals to be filed with the SEC.

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM)

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at over 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. With our scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest retail based surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. Learn more about Cardtronics by visiting www.cardtronics.com and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations
Brad Conrad
EVP - Treasurer
832-308-4000
ir@cardtronics.com

   Media Relations
Lisa Albiston
VP Public Relations & Communications
832-308-4000
corporatecommunications@cardtronics.com

