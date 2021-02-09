AzurRx BioPharma Engages PPD to Manage Clinical Trial for Niclosamide as Treatment for COVID-19 Gastrointestinal Infections

/EIN News/ -- Phase 2 Study of oral niclosamide planned for 1H 2021



DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), for its planned Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating a proprietary formulation of micronized niclosamide as a treatment for COVID-19-associated gastrointestinal (GI) infections.

Under the terms of the agreement, PPD will manage the Phase 2 clinical trial for an immediate-release capsule formulation of micronized oral niclosamide, also known as FW-1022. Licensed by AzurRx in January from FirstWave Bio, Inc., the goal of AzurRx’s FW-1022 clinical program is to develop a safe, effective, non-systemic treatment for GI infections related to COVID-19. AzurRx anticipates initiating the trial in the first half of 2021.

“We are moving rapidly to initiate the planned Phase 2 trial of FW-1022 and are pleased to have PPD as our CRO partner given the company’s proven expertise and track record of clinical excellence,” said James Sapirstein, President and CEO of AzurRx BioPharma. “Even as the vaccine rollout continues, millions of people will become infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and recent study data suggest approximately 1 in 5 of those stricken will suffer COVID-related GI infections with symptoms that include loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. There is no therapeutic available to treat this condition, and we believe FW-1022 offers the potential to address this serious and possibly long-lasting after-effect of COVID-19.”

Daniel Burch, M.D., Senior Vice President and Global Head of PPD® Biotech, stated, “PPD is pleased to support AzurRx’s efforts to bring relief to patients suffering from COVID-19-related GI infections. We recognize the breakthrough nature of AzurRx’s work with FW-1022 and look forward to applying our capabilities and expertise to the development of FW-1022, beginning with the planned Phase 2 clinical trial.”

About COVID-19 Gastrointestinal Infections

Gastrointestinal infection symptoms (severe diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain) have been reported in approximately 18% of COVID-19 cases1. Of the 26.6 million individuals who are reported to have contracted COVID-19 in the U.S., this would translate into 4.8 million patients having GI infection. Of the 105 million cases globally, it would translate into almost 19 million patients.

There is some evidence to support the view that the GI tract is a possible reservoir for recurrence and fecal spread of the COVID-19 virus as ACE-2, the entry receptor for COVID-19, is highly expressed on GI cells. There currently is no targeted treatment for COVID GI infections.

About Niclosamide

Niclosamide is a prescription small molecule drug listed as an essential medicine by the World Health Organization (WHO). Niclosamide has been safely used on millions of patients for other clinical indications. In the U.S., niclosamide was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1982 for the treatment of intestinal tapeworm infections. In addition to its antihelminthic activity, niclosamide has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties.

There remains an urgent need to develop new medicines that can be manufactured at large scale quickly to treat COVID-19. Niclosamide was recently identified by the Institut Pasteur Korea as a potent inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, with potency 40X greater than remdesivir.2 Additionally, emerging evidence confirms the severe GI-related complications of COVID and potential fecal spread of the virus. The Company’s clinical trials may establish that patients treated with an oral and non-systemic niclosamide formulation that delivers high local GI concentrations have decreased viral load and GI-associated symptoms of COVID. Importantly, the manufacturing process for niclosamide can be scaled up to supply large populations quickly.

FW-1022

FW-1022 is a niclosamide based small molecule which the Company’s clinical trials may establish has anti-viral activity that is effective for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) gastrointestinal infections. FW-1022 will be supplied as an oral immediate release tablet. The formulation to be used has been milled (micronized) to allow superior dissolution in the gut fluids. This in turn may allow local niclosamide concentrations to reach anti-viral levels. Thus, FW-1022 has the potential to benefit COVID patients by decreasing viral load in the GI tract, treating infection symptoms and preventing transmission of the virus through fecal spread.

About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company has a pipeline of three gut-restricted GI assets. The lead therapeutic candidate is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis, currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials. AzurRx is launching two clinical programs using proprietary formulations of niclosamide, a pro-inflammatory pathway inhibitor, FW-420, for grade 1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients and FW-1022, for COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections. The Company is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with clinical operations in Hayward, California. For more information, visit www.azurrx.com .

About PPD

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our customers include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With offices in 46 countries and more than 26,000 professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help customers bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value in delivering life-changing therapies to improve health. For more information, visit www.ppd.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. It is possible that the Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, depending on factors including whether results obtained in preclinical and nonclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be indicative of the final results of the trial; and the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company’s operations and current and planned clinical trials, including potential delays in clinical trial recruitment and participation. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including a discussion of factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading “Risk Factors,” as well as the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

1 Gut Journal: Vol 69, Issue 6: 2020; Gut Journal: Vol 69, Issue 6: 2020; JAMA Network: Vol 3, Issue 6: 2020; Lancet Gastroenterol Hepatol: Vol 5, Issue 5: 2020; Cheung Gastroenterology: Vol. 159, Issue 1: 2020

2 Jeon S, Ko M, Lee J, Choi I, Byun SY, Park S, Shum D, Kim S. 2020. Identification of antiviral drug candidates against SARS-CoV-2 from FDA-approved drugs. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 64:e00819-20. https://doi.org/10.1128/AAC.00819-20.