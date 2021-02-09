Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CTS Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Continued market recovery, solid operational performance

/EIN News/ -- LISLE, Ill., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) today announced fourth quarter and full year 2020 results.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

  • Sales were $123 million, up 7% year-over-year. Sales to transportation customers increased 12%, and sales to other end markets were essentially flat.
  • Net earnings were $14.9 million or $0.46 per diluted share versus $10.1 million or $0.31 last year.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.43, up 16% from $0.37 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Free cash flow was $22.0 million, up 28% from $17.2 million in 2019.
  • New business wins were $104 million.

Full Year 2020 Results

  • Sales were $424 million, down 10% compared to 2019. Sales to transportation customers declined 19%, and sales to other end markets increased 7%.
  • Net earnings were $34.7 million or $1.06 per diluted share versus $36.1 million or $1.09 last year.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.12 compared to $1.45 in 2019.
  • Free cash flow was $61.9 million, up 45% from $42.7 million last year.
  • New business wins were $442 million.

“We saw strength in most end markets and executed well to deliver solid financial results in the fourth quarter,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “We are making progress on our Focus 2025 strategic initiative, including a target of 10% annualized revenue growth. The recent SSI acquisition strengthens our position with medical customers and advances our end market diversification.”

2021 Guidance

Management remains mindful of market and supply chain uncertainties in this pandemic environment. Full year 2021 sales are expected to be in the range of $430 to $490 million. Adjusted earnings per diluted share for 2021 are expected to be in the range of $1.20 to $1.60. Management aims to narrow the guidance range as the year progresses.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (EST) today to discuss the fourth quarter and full year financial results. The dial-in number is 800-309-1256 (720-543-0314, if calling from outside the U.S.). The passcode is 886676. There will be a replay of the conference call from 1:00 p.m. (EST) today through 1:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The telephone number for the replay is 888-203-1112 (719-457-0820, if calling from outside the U.S.). The replay passcode is 8354721. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Safe Harbor

This document contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any financial or other guidance, statements that reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and any other statements that are not based solely on historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, certain assumptions and currently available information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on various assumptions as to future events, the occurrence of which necessarily are subject to uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements. Many of these, and other, risks and uncertainties are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. of CTS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, including market or industry changes.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com

CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 		    December 31,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 		 
Net sales   $ 123,018     $ 115,040     $ 424,066     $ 468,999  
Cost of goods sold     80,327       76,340       285,003       311,424  
Gross margin     42,691       38,700       139,063       157,575  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     19,476       18,037       67,787       70,408  
Research and development expenses     5,664       6,113       24,317       25,967  
Restructuring charges     414       2,111       1,830       7,448  
Loss (gain) on sale of assets           48             (63 )
Operating earnings     17,137       12,391       45,129       53,815  
Other (expense) income:                                
Interest expense     (655 )     (903 )     (3,272 )     (2,648 )
Interest income     195       341       1,047       1,737  
Other income (expense), net     2,682       1,008       2,575       (2,638 )
Total other income (expense), net     2,222       446       350       (3,549 )
Earnings before income taxes     19,359       12,837       45,479       50,266  
Income tax expense     4,412       2,775       10,793       14,120  
Net earnings   $ 14,947     $ 10,062     $ 34,686     $ 36,146  
Earnings per share:                                
Basic   $ 0.46     $ 0.31     $ 1.07     $ 1.11  
Diluted   $ 0.46     $ 0.31     $ 1.06     $ 1.09  
Basic weighted – average common shares outstanding:     32,273       32,554       32,317       32,700  
Effect of dilutive securities     289       416       267       405  
Diluted weighted – average common shares outstanding:     32,562       32,970       32,584       33,105  
Cash dividends declared per share   $ 0.04     $ 0.04     $ 0.16     $ 0.16  

CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of dollars)

    (Unaudited)          
    December 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
ASSETS                
Current Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 91,773     $ 100,241  
Accounts receivable, net     80,981       78,008  
Inventories, net     45,870       42,237  
Other current assets     14,607       16,992  
Total current assets     233,231       237,478  
Property, plant and equipment, net     97,437       105,038  
Operating lease assets, net     23,281       24,644  
Other Assets                
Prepaid pension asset     56,642       62,082  
Goodwill     109,497       106,056  
Other intangible assets, net     79,121       85,215  
Deferred income taxes     24,250       19,795  
Other     2,590       3,046  
Total other assets     272,100       276,194  
Total Assets   $ 626,049     $ 643,354  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current Liabilities                
Accounts payable   $ 50,489     $ 48,219  
Operating lease obligations     3,294       2,787  
Accrued payroll and benefits     12,978       9,564  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     38,171       36,378  
Total current liabilities     104,932       96,948  
Long-term debt     54,600       99,700  
Long-term operating lease obligations     23,163       24,926  
Long-term pension obligations     7,466       6,632  
Deferred income taxes     7,010       5,637  
Other long-term obligations     5,196       4,292  
Total Liabilities     202,367       238,135  
Commitments and Contingencies                
Shareholders’ Equity                
Common stock     311,190       307,932  
Additional contributed capital     41,654       43,689  
Retained earnings     539,281       509,766  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (95,921 )     (91,726 )
Total shareholders’ equity before treasury stock     796,204       769,661  
Treasury stock     (372,522 )     (364,442 )
Total shareholders’ equity     423,682       405,219  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   $ 626,049     $ 643,354  

CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED

Earnings Per Share

The following table reconciles GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the Company:

    Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 		    December 31,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 		 
GAAP diluted earnings per share   $ 0.46     $ 0.31     $ 1.06     $ 1.09  
Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings per share:                                
Restructuring charges     0.01       0.05       0.04       0.18  
Foreign currency (gain) loss     (0.10 )     (0.03 )     (0.16 )     0.05  
Non-cash pension expense     0.01       0.01       0.06       0.02  
Environmental charges     0.03       0.05       0.07       0.05  
Legal settlement           (0.01 )           (0.01 )
Transaction costs     0.01             0.01       0.02  
Discrete tax items     0.01       (0.01 )     0.04       0.05  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share   $ 0.43     $ 0.37     $ 1.12     $ 1.45  

Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles GAAP operating cash flow to free cash flow for the Company:

    Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended  
(in thousands)   December 31,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 		    December 31,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 		 
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 26,429     $ 23,670     $ 76,783     $ 64,405  
Capital expenditures     (4,417 )     (6,434 )     (14,858 )     (21,733 )
Free cash flow   $ 22,012     $ 17,236     $ 61,925     $ 42,672  

Additional Information

The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.

    Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended  
(in thousands)   December 31,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 		    December 31,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 		 
Depreciation and amortization expense   $ 6,851     $ 6,581     $ 26,670     $ 24,619  
Stock-based compensation expense   $ 1,253     $ 1,065     $ 3,417     $ 5,015  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is diluted earnings per share.

CTS adjusts for these items because they are discrete events, which have a significant impact on comparable GAAP financial measures and could distort an evaluation of our normal operating performance.

CTS uses an adjusted earnings per share measure to evaluate overall performance, establish plans and perform strategic analysis. Using this measure avoids distortion in the evaluation of operating results by eliminating the impact of events which are not related to normal operating performance. Because this measure is based on the exclusion or inclusion of specific items, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies which have similar titles. CTS' management compensates for this limitation when performing peer comparisons by evaluating both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures reported by peer companies. CTS believes that this measure is useful to its management, investors and stakeholders in that it:

  • provides a meaningful measure of CTS' operating performance,
  • reflects the results used by management in making decisions about the business, and
  • helps review and project CTS' performance over time.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net cash provided by operating activities. CTS believes free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash.

We recommend that investors consider both actual and adjusted measures in evaluating the performance of CTS with peer companies.


