Intelinair Reports Record 2020 Revenue Growth Proving Value of Enhanced AGMRI Features

Company Listed Among the 2020 Inc. 5000 Honorees and Recognized for Innovation

/EIN News/ -- CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelinair, Inc., the automated crop intelligence company, announced today it achieved the strongest revenue growth in its history in 2020 and delivered actionable insights that helped growers make thousands of decisions to improve the yield and profits of their farming operations. Core to this growth were new AGMRI product features, including new classes of AI-powered Smart Alerts, powerful collaboration features, and architecture enhancements for performance. Intelinair’s progress was recognized with a listing among Inc. 5000 2020 Honorees of America’s fastest-growing private companies, and its executives were selected to present thought leadership insights at major industry conferences.



“Amidst a challenging year we quadrupled our monitored territory to 4 million acres, analyzed over 70,000 fields, and increased our customer base significantly,” said Al Eisaian, Co-Founder/CEO of Intelinair. “The alerts and insights provided by our AGMRI platform enabled our farmer customers to make more decisions and capture more learnings than ever before, saving them hundreds of thousands of dollars by increasing yield and the profits of their operations.”

With climate change, rising world populations, and volatile crop prices, farmers need actionable crop intelligence to increase yield, save costs, and meet sustainability goals. Farmers nationwide depend on Intelinair’s innovative AGMRI platform features, such as Smart Alerts, for proactive visibility into issues across growers’ operations so they can make better management decisions.

Intelinair’s 2020 highlights include:

Doubled the number of Smart Alert types to detect specific weed conditions (including resistance), emergence issues, stand counts, replant opportunities, nutrient deficiencies (including nitrogen), and irrigation issues.





Introduced new visualizations including viewing crop emergence in 3D, region-wide heatmap dashboards, and time-lapse animations of crop health progression with yield risks highlighted through an entire growing season.



Expanded analytics coverage to specialty crops such as coffee, pineapple, and potatoes.





Greatly enhanced collaboration for targeted virtual scouting of any field, enabling farmers and agronomists to exchange images, notes, and actions via a complete workflow–valuable for supporting social distancing and reducing COVID-19 risk.





Accelerated processing and analysis capabilities scale to petabytes of imagery, IoT, and other data, improved delivery time by 95% over the previous year.



Company executives were invited to deliver technical research papers at top industry and technology conferences, including:

Intelinair plans for further innovation in 2021. Farmers interested in increasing operations profitability with AGMRI can email sales@intelinair.com.

About Intelinair, Inc.

Intelinair, Inc., the automated crop intelligence company, leverages AI and Machine Learning to model crop performance and identify problems enabling commercial growers to make improved decisions. The company's flagship product, AGMRI® aggregates and analyzes data including high resolution aerial, satellite, and drone imagery, equipment, weather, scouting, and more to deliver actionable Smart Alerts on specific problems in areas of fields as push notifications to farmers' smartphones. The proactive alerts on operational issues allow farmers to intervene, rescue yield, capture learnings for the next season, and identify conservation opportunities for sustainable farming. Annually Intelinair analyzes millions of acres of farmland, helping growers make thousands of decisions for improved operations and profitability. intelinair is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois. For more information, follow Intelinair on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and visit https://www.intelinair.com/.

Media Contact:

Jackie Abramian

media@intelinair.com

617-584-2580